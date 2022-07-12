2023 Honda Civic Type R Teased Ahead Of Launch

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has launched a teaser page for the upcoming and all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R.

The teaser site doesn't say much about the new Civic Type R, apart from a countdown timer to 21 July 2022 at 11.00 am (that's the time and date for the world premiere in Japan) as well as a link for public viewing and paper craft.

There's also a teaser video posted by Honda around the globe showcasing the new Honda Civic Type R dressed in that red/black/white camo while ripping around the track, but again, not a lot can be said about it apart from hyping up for its global debut.

Same engine, different transmission?

Coming in hot for its sixth generation, the Honda Civic Type R is pretty much in the dark when it comes to specs, but a lot of folks have speculated that it might run the same 2.0-litre K20C1 engine found in the FK2 and FK8.

Possibly punching out the same figure of 306hp as previous Type Rs, what's more interesting is the speculation of the 2023 model comes with an automatic transmission as an option (not sure whether it'll be a dual-clutch unit or torque converter).

No confirmation yet, but experts are also indicating that the six-speed manual will be the standard while the auto is an option. If this is true, then the 2023 Honda Civic Type R might make some waves in areas like Europe where it'll stand as the final Civic Type R to be sold in that particular market.

For now, check out our first in-depth insight on the 2022 Honda Civic FE and how it is better than the FC (or you can watch the video posted below).