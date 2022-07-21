2023 Honda Civic Type R Unleashed - "Most Powerful Type R Ever"

Honda Motor Co., Ltd, has officially premiered its all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R BUT not without some vital missing information.

Basically, what we can tell you, for now, is how the new Type R looks on the outside and in, together with some 'announcements' in the near future pertaining to "the most powerful Type R ever". And also, the "Ultimate Sport 2.0" grand concept for pure sports performance.

More 'matured' exterior - Honda Civic Type R

Based on the current-generation Honda Civic, it's not a surprise that the 2023 Honda Civic Type R carries a more 'matured' facade. That, however, does not mean that it looks bad. Nope, not at all.

It's obviously a lot sleeker and less aggressive than the previous Civic Type R. To ensure that, Honda stated that everything from the front of the A-pillars is unique to the new Civic Type R.

You can see that via its new engine bonnet (with a functional vent), wide fenders that are integrated with the body, and a new front bumper that has no plasticky vents (just a few that helps to cool down the front brakes and channel air to its intercooler).

In other words, the new 2023 Honda Civic Type R definitely has a better design flow from front to rear. Speaking of the rear, check out that new rear wing, diffuser, and of course, can't miss that tri-tip exhaust. Classy is the word.

New (but smaller) 19-inch tyres - Civic Type R

A new set of 19-inch wheels designed in-house by Honda themselves help to tie the looks together. Coming in hot with thicker sidewalls, these beauties are wrapped with a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubbers, and they're known to be quite the sticky boys on track.

There are two exterior colour options to choose from - Championship White (Type R's iconic colour) and the newly-added Sonic Gray Pearl.

Premium & comfortable interior - New Civic Type R

A typical Type R wouldn't be complete with that black/red interior colour combo. You can see that on the new bucket seats with suede-like material for improved comfort and seating grip, red carpets (maybe black in some markets), and more.

It's definitely a more subtle design, but Honda stated that the interior was designed to 'lift the spirit of the occupants from the moment they open the door'.

Other notable features include dual-zone climate control with knob controls, a nine-inch centre touchscreen with a volume knob as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a fully-digital meter display.

There's the exclusive +R mode with a specially-designed meter that helps to display key information such as the engine rpm, rev indicator, and gear position indicator. Very cool, indeed.

VTEC Turbo, baby

This is where things get a bit weird - no official power figures for the 2023 Honda Civic Type R (yet). What we do know is that Honda aims to produce the most powerful Type R yet, and they've refined the 2.0-litre VTEC Turbo engine for higher output and responsiveness.

Press photos obviously had to showcase its six-speed manual transmission with the rev-match system, but we've heard that Honda might offer it with an automatic gearbox as an option. No mention of that as well in the press kit.

The last Civic Type R produced 316hp, so we know that it's definitely going to be higher than that. Upon further inspection at the engine bay, you can see that the turbo placement seems to be directly connected to the engine head, which in theory helps with better efficiency and power output. Power? Power.

We're assuming that every single aspect of this Honda Civic Type R has been enhanced or improved in some way, but for now, Honda is more than happy to keep them a secret. One thing is for sure, those living in Japan can buy them from September 2022 onwards.