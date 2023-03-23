2023 Honda Civic Type R launched in Thailand - RM516k! Coming to Malaysia this year

The 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show saw the arrival of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R with a price tag of 3,990,000 baht (around RM516,000).

That's an insane amount of money for the latest FL5 Civic Type R, but we're probably guessing that the demand will be equally bonkers as Honda Thailand will be running a ballot-like system to choose those who have registered their interest to own one in the country.

It's basically a sixth-gen Type R built on the 11th-gen Civic platform with parts carried over from the fifth-gen Civic Type R, particularly the 'most powerful Honda Civic Type R's KC20C1 engine, but tuned to produce 330PS and 420Nm of torque.

And we can't forget its optimised six-speed manual transmission that has been enhanced with a high-rigidity lever, upgraded shift gate pattern, helical-type LSD, lighter flywheel, and rev-match system to name a few.

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is indeed a masterpiece to own, but with that heavyweight price tag, does it make more sense to opt for the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla instead?

Priced at RM355,000 by UMW Toyota, its 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with 300PS and 370Nm of torque should be just as fun, particularly the added advantage of its GR-Four all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.