The Xiaomi SU7 has made its debut appearance in Malaysia at the Suria KLCC’s Centre Court, drawing attention from automotive enthusiasts. Although it's not officially launched in the country, the EV is on display for a limited time, until Sunday. This marks the first time Malaysians can view the Xiaomi SU7 up close, although it's currently available only in China, where it is priced between 215,900 and 299,900 yuan (approximately RM130k to RM180k).

Unveiled at the end of 2023, the Xiaomi SU7 is produced by the BAIC Group in Beijing, and measures a rather substantial 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width, and 1,440 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. This makes it slightly larger than competitors like the BYD Seal and places closer to the same league, at least dimensionally, as the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan.

As a result, the SU7 boasts a roomy interior, with a bit over 1 vertical metre of seating space in the front and a decent 517 liters of storage space in the rear boot with an additional 105 liters of front boot (frunk) space.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi SU7 stands out with its triangular-shaped headlamps and wide-width taillights, which feature C-shaped light signatures. The exterior is optimised for aerodynamics, with various channels, inlets, and outlets enhancing airflow with Xiaomi claiming the SU7 has an impressive drag coefficient of 0.195, aided by a prominent rear diffuser element.

The car is available in nine exterior colors, including vibrant options like Aqua Blue, Radiant Purple, and Lava Orange, while the interior comes in four shades: Galaxy Gray, Twilight Red, Mist Purple, and Obsidian Black.

The Xiaomi SU7 comes in three variants: SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max. The ‘standard’ SU7 and SU7 Pro both feature a rear-mounted electric motor that delivers 299 PS (295 hp or 220 kW) and 400 Nm of torque while the base SU7 is equipped with a 73.6 kWh BYD FinDreams Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, giving it a CLTC range of 700 km.

The SU7 Pro ups the ante with a 94.3 kWh ‘Shenxing’ nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery from CATL, offering an extended range of 830 km (CLTC). DC fast charging for this variant takes 30 minutes to reach 80% charge. Both the SU7 and SU7 Pro have a top speed of 210 km/h, though the base SU7 has a slight edge in acceleration, reaching 0-100 km/h in 5.28 seconds, compared to the SU7 Pro’s 5.7 seconds.

At the top of the range is the SU7 Max, which boasts an all-wheel-drive, dual-motor setup producing a combined output of 673 PS (664 hp or 495 kW) and 838 Nm of torque. Its rear motor alone is more powerful than the lower two variants, rated at 374 PS (369 hp or 275 kW), while the front motor adds a futher 299 PS into the mix.

The SU7 Max’s power reserves are stored in a larger 101 kWh Qilin NMC battery from CATL, which provides an estimated range of 800 km. Despite a slightly reduced overall endurance, the SU7 Max counters with thrilling acceleration, achieving 0-100 km/h in just 2.78 seconds and a top speed of 265 km/h.

Inside the Xiaomi SU7, the minimalistic design continues and paired with a high-tech edge. A 16.1-inch center touchscreen takes center stage, offering 3K resolution, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 system-on-chip and Xiaomi’s HyperOS. For added convenience, Xiaomi opted to keep some physical controls on the center console and steering wheel. Apple CarPlay and even AirPlay wireless screen mirroring are also supported, ensuring robust connectivity for Apple device users. Ironic, given this is a Xiaomi-branded car.

The Xiaomi SU7 is packed with advanced driving features, including air suspension with adaptive dampers and an active shutter grille with 16 levels of adjustment. It also has an active rear wing that offers four adjustment levels, optimizing both performance and efficiency. On the safety side, the SU7 comes equipped with Xiaomi Pilot, which includes 16 driver assistance functions, powered by two Nvidia Drive Orin SOCs provide a whopping 508 TOPS of processing power.

With its blend of style, performance, and technology, the Xiaomi SU7 is a serious contender in the electric vehicle market - if it were allowed to compete in a broader sense, that is. Though currently only available in China, its debut in Malaysia does hint at larger ambitions for Xiaomi's automotive future.

However, we wouldn't exactly be holding our breaths as our vehicle remains relatively small. Xiaomi would need to, first of all, develop a right-hard drive version of the SU7 for export markets before the prospect of an official Malaysian launch could realistically even enter into the conversation.