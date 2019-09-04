BMW Expands X5 Range With xDrive45e Plug-In Hybrid Variant

BMW has expanded the new X5 model range with the introduction of the xDrive45e plug-in hybrid variant.

The big news with the X5 xDrive45e is that it is powered by an inline-six turbocharged petrol engine producing 286 PS and 450 Nm of torque, and an electric motor which makes 113 PS and 265 Nm of torque.

Together, the engine and the electric motor make a combined 394 PS and 600 Nm of maximum torque, which is a significant increase compared to the outgoing F15 X5 xDrive40e’s 315 PS and 450 Nm. The power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox and BMW’s xDrive AWD system.

While the outgoing X5 xDrive40e was able to clock up to 120 km/h and cover up to 30 km in pure electric mode, the new X5 xDrive45e can hit up to 135 km/h and cover up to 87 km.

As for the battery pack, the X5 xDrive45e comes equipped with a 354 volt, 24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack versus the outgoing model’s 351 volt lithium-ion battery pack, which had a capacity of only 9.0 kWh. The battery can be fully charged in about 7 hours using a 3.7 kW charger.

Because of the battery pack, the X5 xDrive45e’s boot is smaller by 150-litres compared to the non PHEV variants. When all seats are used, the storage volume is 500 litres, and when the rear seats are folded, 1,720 litres is available.

Due to the positioning of the battery pack in the underbody area of the vehicle, the X5 xDrive45e’s centre of gravity is also lower than the non PHEV variants.

Performance wise, the new X5 xDrive 45e takes 5.6 seconds for the sprint from zero to 100 km/h, which is 1.2 seconds less than the predecessor model. Its top speed is 235 km/h.

Other key standard features include two-axle air suspension and electronically controlled dampers, acoustic pedestrian protection, as well as auxiliary heating and auxiliary air conditioning.

