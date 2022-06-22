BMW Malaysia Bumps X5 xDrive45e Spec For 2022

BMW Malaysia have bolstered their popular X5 in plug-in hybrid xDrive45e form for 2022 with some noteworthy upgrades, priced at RM457,498.

It’s literally been a week and 2 years ago that BMW Malaysia first introduced the X5 xDrive45e that paired the G05-generation premium SAV with a petrol-electric powerplant we first saw when the G11 (LCI) 7 Series in Malaysia.

That said, its PHEV powertrain continues unchanged over the outgoing version, retaining the B58 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-6 petrol paired with an electric motor integrated into its ZF 8-speed automatic transmission. When combined it boasts a total output of 394PS and 600Nm - same as before, but a big lump of performance nonetheless, needing just 5.6 seconds to sprint from standstill to 100km/h.

Its lithium-ion battery also continues to maintain its maximum reserves of 24kWh, enabling up to 77km of pure electric driving without needing to spin up the combustion engine. BMW claims a 10-hour charge when connected to a conventional wall socket and just 50 minutes when attached to an AC charger, utilising its 3.7kW onboard converter.

There is a new set of Style 741M 21-inch alloys with a Y-spoke design that stands out as its most prominent cosmetic alteration, but look a little closer and you’ll also spot the inclusion of BMW’s Laserlight headlamps, obvious by its characteristic blue accent colours that complement other details such as the blue painted M sport brake callipers.

Standard headlining features, among others, remain such as its plush interior upholstered Vernasca leather, adaptive air suspension, ambient interior lighting, quad-zone climate control, 16-speaker Harman/Kardon stereo, panoramic sunroof, and combination BMW Live Cockpit Professional with twin 12.3-inch drivers display and infotainment touchscreen alongside dual companion 10.2-inch screens for the enjoyment of rear passengers.

BMW has also added rear-side airbags for a total of 8, giving a little extra peace of mind for second-row occupants. In addition to this, there’s Active Protection that monitors for imminent collisions or other emergency situations, wherein it pre-tensions the seatbelts and closes the windows and/or sunroof.

The usual assortment of active safety features are included as well courtesy of the equipped Driving Assistant package, furnishing the X5 xDrive45e with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Automatic High Beam, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, and a 360-degree all-round view monitor system. Unfortunately, driver assist systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control continue to be a glaring omission.

By the way, its 2022 on-the-road sticker price of RM457,498 already factors in SST and includes BMW’s extended warranty of 5 years, making it around RM6,000 dearer than its debut form in mid-2020. As standard, like all new BMWs in Malaysia, the X5 xDrive45e for 2022 comes with a 2-year warranty.