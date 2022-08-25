Brabus Got Their Hands On A Mercedes-Benz EQS

The Mercedes-Benz EQS just landed on our lovely Malaysian shores, but Brabus had been working hard to add their own touch to the EV - and it works. Boy oh boy does it work!

The Brabus Individualisation Program has brought its A-game '1-Second-Wow' luxury styling directly onto the Mercedes-Benz EQS platform. What was already a car that defines the future of EV for Mercedes-Benz, Brabus took it up a few notches in terms of styling and aero-efficiency.

New wheels, new suspension, new body kit

Brabus went to town with the Mercedes-Benz EQS but not to the point where it looks too crazy. They've basically added its signature Brabus exposed carbon exterior concept together with other bits and pieces that certainly amp up the '1-Second-Wow' factor for the EQS.

You'll see those carbon elements via its new front spoiler, front lip, and trims for the air intakes manning the front. While these make the EQS look very sporty and stylish, they also help with improving its overall aerodynamic efficiency and high-speed stability as well as improving the airstream more directly to its radiators and front brakes.

Rounding off the sides is a set of carbon air deflectors before the Brabus rear diffuser and rear spoiler ties up everything together. All in all, these elements help to provide a 40% reduction in aerodynamic lift and improve the EQS's Cd value by 7.2%. It's not only sleek-looking, it's literally sleeker.

22-inch Brabus Monoblock Z "Platinum Edition" forged wheels

Perhaps our favourite feature has to be its 22-inch Brabus Monoblock Z "Platinum Edition" forged wheels finished in signature black. These help with added stability and reduced weight which are further enhanced with the Brabus SportXtra air suspension module. This setup offers a lower ride height of up to 15mm up front and 25mm at the rear.

When everything is fitted together, the EQS450+ which is said to have a WLTP cycle range of 785km can be theoretically improved by 7%. In other words, a Mercedes-Benz EQS450+ that's fully kitted by Brabus can travel up to 840km. Now that's style and substance, folks.