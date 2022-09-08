Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic Price Unveiled - RM388,888

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has finally unveiled the official price tag for the Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic - RM388,888 (OTR excluding insurance).

Launched together with the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ and the Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic, the EQC 400 4Matic further amplifies the brand's EV offering here in Malaysia with a nice combination of build quality, safety, comfort, as well as a unique driving experience.

Compact luxury crossover SUV, anyone?

Being the first EQC model to be offered here in Malaysia, the Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic comes standard with the AMG Line exterior package which includes a set of 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, aluminium-finished running board, Multibeam LED headlights and windscreen wipers with rain sensors.

Step inside the cabin and you'll be welcomed with the AMG Line interior package as well which includes the Direct Select shift paddles fitted to its multifunction sports steering wheel stylishly wrapped in Nappa leather, Interior Light package, AMG floor mats, heat, and noise-insulating acoustic glass, plus much more.

408hp & 760Nm of EV goodness

Speaking of power output, the EQC 400 4Matic comes ready with twin electric motors that produce 408hp and 760Nm of torque. Mated to an 80kWh battery pack, its all-electric driving range is said to be between 373km to 437km (WLTP).

0-100km/h can be completed in just 5.1 seconds together with a limited top speed of 180km/h. Charging-wise, the EQC comes standard with an 11kW onboard AC charger that can get it charged from 10-100% in 7 hours and 30 minutes.

It also supports DC fast-charging of up to 110kW and when the EQC is connected to one, 40 minutes is all it takes to get it juiced up from 10-80%. Expect the first few deliveries to begin sometime in October. For more information, click here.