Mercedes-Benz EQS EV To Be Unveiled This July - Range Topping Variant Has 949Nm of Torque

The Mercedes-Benz EQS flagship EV has been spotted in Malaysia and it wants to let you know that July 22 is its big day.

There's no denying it, all the rave at the moment is about all-electric cars, and it seems that Mercedes-Benz wants you to know that it too wants to play hard in this exciting new segment.

Going around social media are pictures of a heavily disguised Mercedes-Benz EQS, which on its side writes, "Under Wraps Till July 22". Apparently, it was spotted on the East Coast Expressway.

We suppose this is Mercedes-Benz's way of telling everyone that the car has arrived on our shores and that a preview/launch is imminent.

Mercedes-Benz EQS in Malaysia!

For those unfamiliar with the EQS, the electric vehicle is inspired by the Vision EQS first unveiled in 2019. It is Mercedes' first flagship all-electric member of the new S-Class range and the flagship model of the company's EV brand, EQ. The EQS is the second model to use the EVA platform (after the EQC SUV) and can be had in a 785km driving range (EQS 450+) configuration.

Initially, the EQS was offered as a rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ variant, which is powered by a single electric motor on the rear axle producing a total of 333PS and 568Nm of torque, and the AWD EQS 580 4Matic which adds a motor on the front axle for a total power output of 532PS and 855Nm of torque.

The variants have grown quickly since then, where Mercedes now offers six different configurations, namely the EQS 350, EQS 450+, EQS 450 4Matic, EQS 500 4Matic, EQS580 4 Matic, and AMG EQS 53 4Matic+.

The base EQS 350 features a 90.6-kWh battery that is good for a range of 638 kilometres, while all other variants feature a 107.8-kWh battery with varying outputs and range.

The German EV can be juiced up via its 11-kW onboard AC charger or the optional 22-kW add-on. As for fast charging, the sedan supports up to 200 kW of DC fast charging, which Mercedes says can provide up to 300 km of range in just 20 minutes.

The technical specs for all variants are listed down below:

EQS 350(rear motor) - 292PS/565Nm/638km of range

EQS 450+(rear motor) - 333PS/568Nm/785km of range

EQS 450 4Matic(front and rear motor) - 360PS/800Nm/685km of range

EQS 500 4Matic(front and rear motor) - 449PS/855Nm/685km of range

EQS 580 4Matic(front and rear motor) - 523PS/855Nm/676km of range

EQS 53 4Matic+(front and rear motor) - 658PS/949Nm/586km of range

We're not sure what variants Mercedes-Benz Malaysia will introduce, but it makes sense for them to feel out the market by introducing the base variant and the EQS 450+, which has the highest driving range out of the lot.

We'll have to wait for July 22 to get a better idea, but who knows, they might just go all out and introduce the EQS 53 4Matic+ with nearly 1,000Nm of torque.

