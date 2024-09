Besides being a point of pride for most people, owning a car is a significant investment and a bit of a roller coaster ride of elation and a hint of uncertainty. Just like any asset, you’ll want to ensure it lasts as long as possible.

While there’s no accounting for circumstance, if you’re armed with the right habits and maintenance practices, you can significantly extend the life of your vehicle, retaining its like-new performance and maximise its value retention. Here are some essential tips to help you achieve just that.

Stick To A Regular Maintenance Schedule

Routine maintenance is the bedrock of a car’s mechanical health and longevity. Regular oil changes, fluid checks, and general vigilance to potential issues keep your vehicle running smoothly and prevent more serious issues down the line.

Neglecting these small but critical links in the chain can lead to larger, costlier repairs that reduce your car’s lifespan. Following the maintenance schedule provided by your car manufacturer is the best way to ensure that every part of your vehicle is operating optimally.

As the saying goes, “oil is cheap, engines are expensive.”

Practice Gentle Driving

How you drive plays a major role in how long your car will last. Aggressive driving, such as speeding, hard braking, and rapid acceleration - while fun in small doses - does put additional and often unnecessary strain on vital components in the engine, brakes, and transmission.

Over time, this can cause premature wear and tear that could spiral into more serious and permanent issues. To promote longevity, adopt smoother driving habits, such as accelerating gradually, maintaining a steady speed, and using your brakes gently. These habits not only prolong your car’s life but will also result in less frequent trips to the pump - either way, your wallet will thank you.

Address Repairs Promptly

As mentioned, ignoring small issues can lead to bigger problems, even if you’ve fastidiously maintained your car and driven it very gently. If you notice any unusual sounds, vibrations, or warning lights on your dashboard, it’s crucial to get them checked immediately.

Things still do go wrong despite every precaution, and timely repairs prevent more severe damage and keep your car in top condition. For example, if your car’s brakes start making a squealing noise, it’s a sign that the brake pads are either wearing out or making uneven contact with the brake rotor. Delaying the repair could lead to the replacement of the pads as well as the rotor, which is a much costlier fix.

