Jaecoo J7 PHEV is the new plug-in hybrid vehicle and is open for booking. Price starting from RM 170k. Don’t miss out on the latest information!

Jaecoo Malaysia has announced the new plug in hybrid SUV model named Jaecoo J7 PHEV. This plug in hybrid vehicle will be launched at the end of this year. It’s already open for booking and the SUV will be delivered to customers starting from February.

This Jaecoo J7 price differs with different variants available:

2-Wheel Drive ( 2WD ) - estimated around RM 170,000

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) - estimated around RM 180,000

The Plug-in Hybrid SUV features differ in price with the variants chosen.

Jaecoo J7 Specs

The J7 PHEV uses a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 143 hp and 215 Nm of torque. This works with a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) with a total output of 347 hp and 525 Nm torque. This means the J7 PHEV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just only 8.5 seconds.

The battery used in the J7 PHEV is an 18.3 kWh Blade Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) which provides 106 km based on the NEDC cycle. With a fuel efficiency of 5.99 l/km and 60 litre of fuel tank capacity, the J7 PHEV can travel up to 1,300 km. Jaecoo J7 PHEV also supports DC fast charging up to 40 kW and AC charging to 6.6 kW.

Design and Features

The new J7 PHEV has a variety of colors with a cool design. The colors available are:

Moonlight Silver

Carbon Crystal Black

Khaki White

Model Green

The J7 PHEV is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic covers and a sleek door mirror. It also has an LED head and tail lights, keyless entry, start/stop button, etc. The breakdown below shows the features that are available either in both variants or only in one of those variants whether it's on 2WD or AWD.

Features 2WD AWD Exterior and Interior Auto LED Headlights / / Auto Wipers / / 64-colour Rhythmic Ambient Lights / / Front Centre Armrest with Cool Box / / Panoramic Sunroof / / Advanced Driving Assitance System 540-Degree Panoramic Camera (AVM) / / Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) / / Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) / / Blind Spot Detection (BSD) / / Front Collision Warning (FCW) / / Intelligent Evasion System (IES) / / Lane Changing Assistance (LCA) / / Rear Collision Warning (RCW) / / Technology & Infotainment 10.25-inch LCD Instrument Cluster / / 13.2-inch Touchscreen Infotainment / - 14.8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment - / 50w Wireless Smartphone Charging / / 3 Driving Mode (Eco/Normal/Sports) / - 7 Driving Mode (Eco/Normal/Sports/Sand/Mud/Snowfield/Off-road) - / Driving Video Recorder / / Sony Premium Audio System (8 Speakers) / / USB Connectivity: USB C and USB Charging / / Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto / /

The features listed are some of the features highlighted for this model. There are some other features that are not listed and you can view more on the official website of Jaecoo J7 PHEV.

With its versatile features, the Jaecoo J7 Malaysia will be the best plug in hybrid cars and perfect for everyday use and special occasions.

