Renault R5 Turbo 3E EV Drift Car Unveiled - 380hp & 700Nm

Renault has officially unveiled the Renault R5 Turbo 3E - an all-electric drift car in celebrations of the Renault 5's 50th anniversary.

This show car might just be the best-looking Renault yet which represents the brand's 'electric rebirth' as it prepares itself for the all-out European EV move by 2030. Just like the Hyundai N Vision 74, we completely and utterly approve of the Renault R5 Turbo 3E if this is truly the future of EVs.

Designed to go sideways always

Built on a tubular chassis setup with FIA-approved roll bars, the Renault R5 Turbo 3E comes packed with a 280kW electric motor which produces 380hp and 700Nm of torque. All that e-power is of course sent down to the rear wheels for some proper sideways action.

Mated to a 42kWh battery pack, it can hit 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds from a standstill (3.9 seconds in Drift Mode). Top speed? 200km/h, which is more than enough for several drift or gymkhana laps. To fully commit to the drift scene, it also comes with a 50-plus steering angle.

A work of art inspired by videogames

Almost everything on the Renault R5 Turbo 3E is flashily inspired by the world of video games. With body panels made out of carbon fibre, it comes with the Turbo 2's iconic air inlets and rear fenders plus a huge rear spoiler to churn out what Renault says "the wildest drifts".

Other highlights include some pink, blue, and yellow LED strips for the front and rear, retro camouflage stickers, carbon fibre racing bucket seats, Alcantara interior lining, 10 digital screens, and a selection of wacky-named driving modes like Turbo, Track Invader, Donut, and Drifty. Totally tubular, brah.