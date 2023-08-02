Toyota ends Land Cruise 250 series debut with cryptic image believed to be an all-electric LC

At the highly anticipated global unveiling of the all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250, a tantalising hint was dropped, suggesting that the iconic Land Cruiser brand might be making its way into the realm of uncharted Toyota electric vehicles (EVs) territory as part of Toyota's commitment to carbon neutrality.

During the presentation's final moments, an intriguing image emerged in the background, displaying on the big screen the silhouettes of two SUVs. One of them bore a striking resemblance to the Compact Cruiser EV, a concept revealed in December 2021 alongside another vehicle which is unrecognised.

The Compact Cruiser concept draws inspiration from the original BJ and FJ Land Cruiser models, featuring robust looking and upright front end, black bumpers, and fender flares.

A notable nod to the Land Cruiser 70 comes through the iconic full-width upper grille and C-shaped headlights, exuding a sense of homage to the classic model. If you ask us, the concept car could pass off as a smaller modern version of the current FJ Cruiser.

Unlike the current FJ, the vehicle's side profile boasts a distinctive kinked window line and substantial C-Pillar, which wraps all the way to the rear. A futuristic roof rack is also accessorised on the concept car, which extends from the middle of the roof towards the protruding tailgate.

Simon Humphries, Toyota's Chief Branding Officer, expressed the company's commitment to keeping the Land Cruiser brand relevant and thriving in the future.

He emphasized that the future might encompass carbon-neutral approaches, and making the Land Cruiser more accessible to a wider audience worldwide is thought about. Humphries hinted on stage at the numerous exciting paths, which is when the screen popped up with the two silhouettes.