Here’s 5 reasons why the Toyota Corolla Cross GR-Sport takes driving to the next level

When you step into the fast-paced world of SUVs, you'll quickly realise that the Toyota Corolla Cross is appreciated for its many versatile qualities. This sought-after nameplate has captivated buyers searching for a midsized SUV since it was introduced into our market not so long ago.

With its hybrid version providing fuel efficiency and the standard version offering top-notch quality and reliability, the Corolla Cross has already made a name for itself. However, Toyota wasn't content with just being good – they wanted to inject some sporty pizzazz into the mix.

This is why Toyota has introduced the all-new Corolla Cross GR-Sport, affectionately known as the GR-S! This dynamic addition to the Corolla Cross line-up takes the excitement to a whole new level.

With eye-catching cosmetic enhancements and thrilling driving dynamics, the GR Sport offers an unrivalled driving experience in its segment. Now, the Corolla Cross family boasts four distinct variants, but the GR Sport is undoubtedly the most enticing of them all if you're looking for an action-packed SUV.

So, what makes the Corolla Cross GR Sport so special? Let's dive into the five things we absolutely love about this dynamic machine.

1. Captivating Design

At first sight, the Corolla Cross GR Sport catches everyone's attention with its distinctive two-tone exterior. With a black roof, A-pillars, wing mirrors, and rear spoiler contrasting against the body in colours, this SUV exudes a sense of sportiness.

It also boasts GR-specific exterior features, including a mesh grille design, a gloss black grille frame, clear lens taillights, and a unique rear bumper diffuser design. Completing the look is its eye-catching GR Sport turbine 18-inch two-tone wheels, which are exclusive to the GR Sport, of course.

If Platinum White Pearl is not to your taste, you have the option to pick from two other captivating body colours, including Red Mica Metallic, and Nebula Blue.

2. Sporty yet classy Interior

On the inside, you'll be greeted by a premium and sporty cabin.

Thanks to the GReat additions of eye-catching red stitching, GR embossed logos on the headrest and carpets, the Corolla Cross GR Sport creates a captivating atmosphere that heightens the driving experience.

From the seats to the details on the dashboard, such as the GR engine start button, every element oozes sophistication and excitement.

3. Handling is the car's main draw

Toyota has pulled out all the stops to ensure that the Corolla Cross GR Sport delivers an exceptional driving experience.

With a retuned suspension featuring stiffer springs and struts, this SUV offers improved handling and reduced body roll, making every twist and turn on the road an exhilarating journey.

The addition of the Sport ECU further enhances the responsiveness of the electric power steering, giving you the confidence to take on any corner with ease.

4. Rev-hungry engine

Buckle up, because the 1.8-litre ZR-FE engine in the Corolla Cross GR Sport is a true performer.

Get ready for a wide grin on your face as the Toyota Corolla Cross has a rev-hungry engine that can provide excellent acceleration. With a maximum output of 139 PS @ 6,400 RPM and a maximum torque of 172 Nm @ 4,000 RPM, this SUV effortlessly navigates city traffic and speeds to your weekend destinations.

Say goodbye to dull drives, as this spirited engine guarantees an exciting ride every time you hit the gas pedal.

5. Practicality Meets Desirability

The Corolla Cross GR Sport seamlessly blends practicality and desirability into one stunning package. Offering the impressive everyday versatility of the Corolla Cross, this GR Sport edition takes it up a notch with its added desirability.

Whether it's your daily commute or an adventurous getaway, the Corolla Cross GR Sport is your ideal companion. With a boot space of 440 litres, you, your wife and your kids can all take things that you love everywhere you go.

The Corolla Cross 1.8 GR Sport from Toyota is a remarkable achievement, surpassing all expectations. Its captivating design and exhilarating performance redefine driving pleasure on Malaysian roads. If you seek a vehicle that strikes the perfect balance between comfort and sportiness, this sporty SUV is the ideal choice.

Experience an elevated driving journey and make a statement on the streets with the Corolla Cross GR Sport. Toyota's Extra Mile also ensures your ownership experience is a great one.

Toyota Extra Mile

From the moment you step into their showroom to the countless unforgettable journeys ahead, Toyota is dedicated to providing you with the best ownership and after-sales experience.

Toyota Insurance Package: This Extra Mile feature makes sure you're fully covered, no matter the situation. Your protection is of course their priority.

BUYING:

Toyota Insurance Package: This Extra Mile feature makes sure you're fully covered, no matter the situation. Your protection is of course their priority.

Toyota Service Savers: With this program, Toyota makes it easy and rewarding to keep your new Toyota running at its best, ensuring it stays in top-notch condition.

Toyota Financial Packages: Their commitment extends to financing options too. They offer you more choices that fit your needs and lifestyle.

SERVICING:

Toyota Maxcheck: They provide you with all the facilities and expertise you need to keep your car running at its best.

Toyota Care Plus: Nobody likes an underperforming car, which is why Toyota offers professional care, ensuring your Toyota receives the attention it deserves to remain in excellent shape.

Toyota Genuine Parts: When it comes to parts, genuine parts provide quality, reliability, and higher resale value, giving you peace of mind.

Toyota Body & Paint: Their commitment doesn't stop at regular servicing either, as they go the Extra Mile to take care of everything, providing you with worry-free repairs for your vehicle's body and paint.

OWNING:

Toyota 247 Road Assist: Toyota’s looking out for you 24/7, going the distance to keep you safe, get you back on the road, and ensure smooth travels with your Toyota.

Loyal-T: Their loyalty program rewards you for enjoying the thrill of driving with your Toyota, expressing their gratitude for choosing them as your preferred vehicle brand.

Toyota VTS (Vehicle Telematics System): With this smart technology,TVS helps you stay connected to your vehicle, enhancing your ownership experience with advanced features.

In summary, Toyota's Extra Mile is their unwavering commitment to provide you with great peace of mind, at every stage of your journey with them, ensuring you have the best possible experience as a Toyota owner.