Smart #5 images emerge showing brand’s biggest, most powerful model. Funkier, more rugged Merc EQB?

On its way to showrooms and ahead of its anticipated launch later this year, the production-ready Smart #5 has seemingly been prematurely unmasked as the brand's largest and most powerful electric SUV, bearing a passing resemblance to the Mercedes-Benz EQB.

The last time the #5 appeared in any official capacity was at the Beijing Motor Show back in late April, where the it was shown off in its concept form. However, more recently, key specifications were disclosed in a filing by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and subsequently reported by CarNewsChina.

The Smart #5 is a five-door, five-seater SUV, measuring 4705mm in length, 1920mm in width, and 1705mm in height—46mm shorter, 58mm narrower, and 81mm taller than a Model Y. It can be equipped with wheels ranging from 18 to 21 inches, with the top-spec AWD model weighing 2450kg. Interior images are not yet available, but the production model is expected to feature a screen-centric cabin similar to the Concept #5.

The MIIT filing indicates the Smart #5 will offer four powertrain options: two single-motor rear-wheel-drive versions and two dual-motor all-wheel-drive versions. Reportedly, it will feature an 800V electrical system, allowing for charging from 10 to 80 percent in 15 minutes, and the longest-range model will have a battery capacity exceeding 100kWh.

With the larger battery, the Smart #5 can achieve up to 700km of range on China’s more lenient CLTC cycle. The RWD models will have a single rear-mounted motor producing either 335hp (or 250kW) or 358hp (267kW), paired with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

The #5 will join the #1 and #3 in Smart's fully electric vehicle lineup, keeping up with their nomenclature of avoiding round numbers. Given its numerical hierarchy, its size advantage over its stablemates comes as no surprise, though it is slightly smaller than a Tesla Model Y, the flagship model of the Smart #5 surpasses the power of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Kia EV6 GT.

AWD models will feature a 220hp front motor and either of those aforementioned 335hp or 358hp rear motor, with combined outputs reaching either 580hp or a whopping 637hp, respectively, with the latter probably reserved for the performance-leaning Brabus variant. However, all AWD variants will reportedly utilise a nickel cobalt manganese battery pack.

This most powerful version of the #5 is expected to accelerate from 0-100km/h in under three seconds. For comparison, the Ioniq 5 N generates 600hp (448kW), which can be temporarily increase to 640hp with its N Grin Boost function, while the EV6 GT produces 577hp. Both claim a 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds.

Given that the #1 and #3 have already made their way to Malaysia, it’s not a stretch to think the #5 won’t take long to make it onto our shores, with all examples arriving fully imported (CBU) from its manufacturer origina in Xi’an, China.