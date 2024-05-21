Carlist.my
  4. Malaysia Autoshow: 2024 smart #3 EV SUV now open for booking

Malaysia Autoshow: 2024 smart #3 EV SUV now open for booking

Auto News
 | 

Malaysia Autoshow: 2024 smart #3 EV SUV now open for booking

smart Malaysia's participation in the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 has confirmed the booking for its all-new smart #3 all-electric SUV.

As mentioned before, the new smart #3 with its sport-coupé like facade will come in three different variants just like the smart #1 - Pro, Premium, and Brabus.

smart #3 booking launch malaysia autoshow 2024

Sharing the same Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, the smart #3 carries the biggest difference on the rear end with its more aerodynamic curved roof towards the rear to offer a more traditional coupe body style SUV.

smart #3 booking launch malaysia autoshow 2024

From the front, the smart #3 shares a lot of resemblance with the smart #1 but we've been told that everything within has been built from the ground up just for the smart #3. The result? A more dynamic driving package with enhanced comfort levels when compared side by side with the smart #1.

smart #3 booking launch malaysia autoshow 2024

Firepower remains the same with the Pro and Premium carrying the single-electric motor setup on the rear axle with 272PS and 343Nm of torque. The smart #3 Brabus kicks it up with two electric motors that produce 428PS and 543Nm.

Top speed is limited to 180km/h but thanks to its more aerodynamic shape, the smart #3 Pro and Premium can hit 0-100km/h in just 5.8 seconds while the Brabus blasts through the century sprint in just 3.7 seconds.

smart #3 booking launch malaysia autoshow 2024

Its more aerodynamic design also allows it to travel further despite having the same battery size as the smart #1. The Pro offers a max range of 425km (WLTP) via its 49kWh battery pack followed by the Premium with 455km thanks to its bigger 66kWh battery.

smart #3 booking launch malaysia autoshow 2024

The smart #3 Brabus also features the same 66kWh battery pack, but with its extra power, the range is slightly lower at 415km (WLTP).

To know more about the smart #3 as well as the new prices for the smart #1 (Pro is now RM169,000 and Premium is at RM209,000), visit the smart Malaysia booth at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 from 22-26 May 2024 at MAEPS Serdang.

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

