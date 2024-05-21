Malaysia Autoshow: 2024 smart #3 EV SUV now open for booking

smart Malaysia's participation in the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 has confirmed the booking for its all-new smart #3 all-electric SUV.

As mentioned before, the new smart #3 with its sport-coupé like facade will come in three different variants just like the smart #1 - Pro, Premium, and Brabus.

Sharing the same Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, the smart #3 carries the biggest difference on the rear end with its more aerodynamic curved roof towards the rear to offer a more traditional coupe body style SUV.

From the front, the smart #3 shares a lot of resemblance with the smart #1 but we've been told that everything within has been built from the ground up just for the smart #3. The result? A more dynamic driving package with enhanced comfort levels when compared side by side with the smart #1.

Firepower remains the same with the Pro and Premium carrying the single-electric motor setup on the rear axle with 272PS and 343Nm of torque. The smart #3 Brabus kicks it up with two electric motors that produce 428PS and 543Nm.

Top speed is limited to 180km/h but thanks to its more aerodynamic shape, the smart #3 Pro and Premium can hit 0-100km/h in just 5.8 seconds while the Brabus blasts through the century sprint in just 3.7 seconds.

Its more aerodynamic design also allows it to travel further despite having the same battery size as the smart #1. The Pro offers a max range of 425km (WLTP) via its 49kWh battery pack followed by the Premium with 455km thanks to its bigger 66kWh battery.

The smart #3 Brabus also features the same 66kWh battery pack, but with its extra power, the range is slightly lower at 415km (WLTP).

To know more about the smart #3 as well as the new prices for the smart #1 (Pro is now RM169,000 and Premium is at RM209,000), visit the smart Malaysia booth at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 from 22-26 May 2024 at MAEPS Serdang.