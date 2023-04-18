All-new smart #3 sports utility coupe unveiled in China

smart has officially unveiled its first-ever sports utility coupé model, the smart #3.

The global debut which took place at the Auto Shanghai event showcased a smart vehicle that has been taken to new heights in terms of sporty design as well as state-of-the-art technology.

Focused on their goal of offering the best solutions for future urban mobility, let's dive in a little bit deeper with the all-new smart #3, shall we?

With its design philosophy created exclusively by the Mercedes-Benz global design team, the smart #3 combines a variety of seamless and smooth lines together with athletic curves in a bid to enhance its aerodynamic performance.

This is further elevated with features like its slimmer CyberSparks LED headlights, 'shark nose' front end, as well as the A-shaped wide grille.

The side profile is made even more prominent with its two-tone roof that further elevates the smart #3's sporty fastback silhouette.

The rear end ties everything together with a more premium touch via its spoiler, smooth C-pillar design, and curvy rear fender with pixelated taillight elements.

Step inside the 'cockpit' and you'll find that the sporty yet premium theme has been carried over into the smart #3's interior. The centre of attention has to be the 12.8-inch elevated central screen followed by the sculpted dashboard, turbine intake AC vents (very Mercedes), and more.

The Mercedes-like design qualities can also be seen via its halo roof, multi-coloured ambient lighting, and a few more additions that just make the smart #3 a head-turner in the rapidly expanding EV segment.

To top it all off, the smart #3 is also equipped with a 13-speaker Beats sound system that is said to 'complement' the avant-garde cabin experience. In other words, we're vibing with the smart #3, hard.

More details will be released later in the year prior to its official market launches starting in early 2024. For now, we can confirm that there will be a bunch of vibrant colour options to choose from such as the Photon Orange Metallic and Electric Blue Matte.