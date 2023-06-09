Smart #3 set to electrify the roads: Officially launched, 4 variants, starting from RM136k

The Smart #3 will probably be the next vehicle to be launched in Malaysia after the Smart #1.

Smart #3, the dynamic SUV coupe born from the collaboration between Geely and Mercedes-Benz, has officially hit the markets of China.

Packed with style and innovation, this electrified vehicle from Smart comes in four enticing variants: Pro+, Pulse AWD, Premium, and the exclusive Brabus Performance edition, limited to only 1,999 units.

With its sleek dimensions of 4400mm (length), 1844mm (height), 1556mm (width), and a wheelbase of 2785mm, the Smart #3 commands attention on the road.

Inside, it boasts a cutting-edge 12.8-inch central control screen, along with the advanced Smart Pilot Assist ADAS system, offering L2+ autonomous driving capabilities.

For the ultimate personal touch, the Smart #3 offers nine vibrant body colours and a staggering 15 colour combinations to choose from.

The Pro+ variant features a single front motor, delivering an impressive 268hp power output and a 66kWh battery, providing a range of up to 555km on CLTC cycle.

The Pulse 4AWD variant is the pinnacle of performance, offering a staggering 422hp power output, a peak torque of 543Nm, and a range of up to 520km on CLTC cycle. This variant comes equipped with a dual-motor setup, with a 200kW motor at the front and an additional 115kW motor at the rear.

The Premium variant, on the other hand, is a front-wheel-drive model with a 200kW motor, offering a remarkable driving range of up to 580km.

As for the exclusive Brabus edition, it boasts the same dual-motor setup as the Pulse variant, generating a thrilling 422hp power output. With its sporty design and luxurious features, it accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.6 seconds and completes the 0-400m sprint in a remarkable 11.97 seconds, according to Smart.

All variants come equipped with a 66kWh battery supplied by CALB and Sunwoda. The aerodynamic design of the Smart #3 shines through with an impressive drag coefficient of 0.27 Cd.

The delivery of Smart #3 will commence this month in China, with plans to conquer the European market in 2024, as confirmed by Smart.

Will it make its way to Malaysia? well, we will have to see when Proton New Energy Technology launches the Smart #1 at the end of the year - but it's a no-brainer if Pro Net wants to expand Smart's presence here.