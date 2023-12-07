Over 1,000 bookings reached for smart #1 EV

smart Malaysia has hit a major milestone with the smart #1 EV with 1,000 units booked since its official launch just last month.

10 dealers across six states in Malaysia made this possible not only because of the smart #1's potential as an EV, but also by facilitating the purchasing process as well as post-purchase services.

It also helps that the smart #1 comes with an extensive warranty package as standard - 8-year/200,000km High-Voltage Battery Warranty, 8-year/150,000km High-Voltage Component Warranty, 4-year Unlimited Mileage Vehicle Warranty, and a 2-year Unlimited Mileage Spare Parts Warranty.

At the official launch, smart Malaysia announced that the smart #1 will be available in 10 different colour options with favourites being the Atom Grey – Matte (Red Roof), Meta Black (Red Roof), Digital White, and Future Green.

The smart #1 EV comes in three different variants listed below:

Smart #1 Pro - RM189,000 - 315km range

Smart #1 Premium - RM219,000 - 440km range

Smart #1 BRABUS – RM249,000 - 400km range

The Pro and Premium are equipped with a single electric motor powering the rear wheels with 275hp and 343Nm of torque. The BRABUS takes it up a few notches with dual electric motors that produce 430hp and 543Nm of torque on tap.

To know more about the smart #1 which also happens to be the winner of the Carlist.my Editor’s Choice Award for 'Best Compact EV' of 2023, CLICK HERE.