This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Over 1,000 bookings reached for smart #1 EV

Auto News
 | 

smart Malaysia has hit a major milestone with the smart #1 EV with 1,000 units booked since its official launch just last month.

10 dealers across six states in Malaysia made this possible not only because of the smart #1's potential as an EV, but also by facilitating the purchasing process as well as post-purchase services.

smart #1 price specs malaysia variants

It also helps that the smart #1 comes with an extensive warranty package as standard - 8-year/200,000km High-Voltage Battery Warranty, 8-year/150,000km High-Voltage Component Warranty, 4-year Unlimited Mileage Vehicle Warranty, and a 2-year Unlimited Mileage Spare Parts Warranty.

At the official launch, smart Malaysia announced that the smart #1 will be available in 10 different colour options with favourites being the Atom Grey – Matte (Red Roof), Meta Black (Red Roof), Digital White, and Future Green. 

smart #1 price specs malaysia variants

The smart #1 EV comes in three different variants listed below:

  • Smart #1 Pro - RM189,000 - 315km range
  • Smart #1 Premium - RM219,000 - 440km range
  • Smart #1 BRABUS – RM249,000 - 400km range

smart #1 price specs malaysia variants

The Pro and Premium are equipped with a single electric motor powering the rear wheels with 275hp and 343Nm of torque. The BRABUS takes it up a few notches with dual electric motors that produce 430hp and 543Nm of torque on tap.

To know more about the smart #1 which also happens to be the winner of the Carlist.my Editor’s Choice Award for 'Best Compact EV' of 2023, CLICK HERE.

 

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

