smart#1 Production Model Seen For The First Time - Will Be Sold By Proton Edar In Malaysia

The unveiling of the smart #1 will take place soon, and here is what the Malaysian bound EV will look like.

Proton Edar new distributor of smart

Last January, Mercedes-Benz's compact car brand, smart, transformed from an ICE vehicle brand into a fully electric brand. Proton Edar did not waste time jumping on the bandwagon and announced that smart would be sold in Malaysia and Thailand through its new distributor, Proton Edar.

The reason why Proton Edar got the jump over others is because smart is now part of the big Geely family, and its new generation model, smart #1 was developed and will be produced by Geely, while Mercedes-Benz will handle its design.

The first look at the smart#1 production model

Previously, the smart #1 only appeared in the form of a concept model, and the prototype unit was being tested. As you can see, this is no longer the case as this is the first appearance of the electric crossover in actual production form. Like the previously leaked patent image, the actual production look of smart #1 seems to be almost identical to its concept version.

Although still in full camouflage, you can see that the body of smart #1 is designed to be round and curvaceous. Other similar details from the concept model include the front and rear lights, the span of its entire width, trapezoid-shaped lower front air vents, flush door handles, thick C-pillars and frameless doors.

The interior of the smart #1 also receives a minimalist design and is given a simple dashboard that connects to a relatively high tunnel console without physical control switches. The meter cluster display looks compact and slim, but there is a relatively large infotainment screen standing alone in the centre of the dashboard.

The proper unveiling is just around the corner

There are no technical details of the smart#1, but it has been said that the electric SUV was developed using the Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) platform, which is a platform produced by Geely specifically for fully electric cars to be used for its other brands including Geometry and Zeekr.

According to sources, smart #1 is currently undergoing its final tests and is almost ready to enter the market. The model will be fully unveiled in Berlin, Germany on April 7.



