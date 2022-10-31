smart Malaysia wants to talk about EVs with you

smart Malaysia opens up a Facebook account, a place where everyone can revel in all things smart.

The first smart EV to be sold in Malaysia by Proton is set for early Q4 of 2023, and although it might be some time away, the foundations gearing up for its arrival are already underway.

smart Malaysia's Facebook page is up and kicking, and if you're interested in owning the smart#1 next year, then you should definitely like their page.

According to their first posting, the page was created as a place where everyone can connect and have open discussions about the smart brand. They will be posting exclusive content about their products and their features, as well as hosting discussions on topics about the future of urban mobility while delivering exclusive insights from the world of smart.

They also want Malaysians to start sharing their stories, opinions and experiences about smart, which in turn could help them be better in delivering a great product as well as customer service.

During the agreement signing between smart and Proton for distributorship rights earlier this year, Proton's Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Roslan Abdullah said that they will be spending their time between now and the launch determining which features are suitable for the local market and we suppose the Facebook page is just one of them doing so.

smart's new generation of electric vehicles is designed by Mercedes-Benz's global design team with engineering led by the smart R&D team. The smart#1 has a starting price tag of RM119,600 in China, which tops out at RM149,300 for the range-topping model.

Proton said they are working on a reasonable price for the smart #1, allowing many Malaysians to obtain the vehicle.

All models are fitted with the same 66 kWh lithium-ion battery and are powered by a rear-mounted electric motor that produces 272PS and 343Nm of torque. The smart#1 can go from 0-100km/h in 6.7 secs and has a charging time of seven and half hours to get it from 0-80% (7.5 kW AC wall box). The car can also accept up to 150 kW of DC fast charging, which can juice up the battery in just half an hour.

Proton's Deputy Chief Executive Officer also said they are looking to April 2023 to start accepting bookings for the smart#1.