2024 smart #3 launched in Malaysia - sleek SUV coupe with up to 428PS starts at RM175k

Smart’s second model, ironically called #3, will join it’s first entrant the #1 in the brand’s Malaysian line-up, reflecting the latter’s variant line-up, which includes the Pro, Premium, and Brabus models, coming in at a starting price of RM175,000.

smart #3 Pro - RM175,000

smart #3 Premium - RM215,000

smart #3 Brabus - RM255,000

Although it appears quite different, the #3 is a sibling to the smart #1, the first model from the rejuvenated brand, which is now co-owned by Geely and Mercedes-Benz, with the latter overseeing design. This brand now exclusively offers electric vehicles (EVs).

Measuring 4,400 mm in length and 1,844 mm in width, the #3’s dimensions exceed the #1’s by 130 mm in length and 22 mm in width. Not all of this increase is due to overhangs, as the wheelbase of the #3 is 2,785 mm, which is 35 mm longer than that of the #1.

The #3 is built on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the same platform as the #1 but with a distinct exterior design. Its low, curved roofline gives it a coupe-like SUV appearance, or as smart describes it, a ‘coupe fastback.’ This design is likely to attract buyers who prefer a sleeker profile compared to the #1. The #3 is also more aerodynamic, boasting a drag coefficient of 0.27, compared to the #1’s 0.29. This difference contributes to slight improvements in range and acceleration.

The #3 mirrors the #1 in terms of variants and powertrains. The Pro and Premium models feature a rear-mounted electric motor delivering 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque, allowing a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.8 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

The Brabus variant adds a front motor for all-wheel drive, producing 428 PS (315 kW) and 543 Nm of torque, reducing the 0-100 km/h time to 3.7 seconds, slightly faster than the #1 Brabus. It also includes a ‘Rocket’ launch mode.

The Pro model houses a 49 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, offering a WLTP range of 325 km, which is 10 km more than the #1’s equivalent model. Both the Premium and Brabus variants come with a 66 kWh nickel cobalt manganese (NMC) battery, providing a claimed range of 455 km for the Premium and up to 415 km for the dual-motor Brabus. These WLTP range figures are 15 km more than their respective #1 counterparts.

Charging is a standout feature for the smart #3. While there is considerable emphasis on DC fast charging, the #3 excels in AC charging capabilities. The #1, and consequently the #3, are notable for their 22 kW AC onboard charger, which is higher than the typical 7 kW found in Chinese EVs and 11 kW in premium brand EVs like the Mercedes-Benz EQA and BMW iX1.

With 22 kW AC charging and a compatible source, the Premium and Brabus variants can charge from 10-80% state of charge (SoC) in just three hours. However, the base Pro variant charges at a slower rate of 7.4 kW. Despite EVs generally being charged overnight, the high AC rate of the #3’s pricier variants offers owners greater flexibility, even allowing them to opt for AC charging over DC when needed.

Inside, the #3’s interior closely resembles that of the #1 but with notable differences. The #1’s pill-shaped central AC vents have been replaced by three circular vents, enhancing the Mercedes-Benz feel. The front seats are entirely different, featuring integrated headrests, a smart logo, increased support, and small rivets on the surface.

The equipment list for the #3 mirrors that of the #1. The entry-level Pro model includes features like a panoramic glass roof, ‘CyberSpark’ LED headlamps, a 12.8-inch central screen, a 9.2-inch instrument cluster, powered front seats with heating, single-zone climate control, electric flush door handles, a powered tailgate, and 19-inch ‘Flux’ wheels with 245/45 tyres.

The Premium variant adds adaptive high-beam assist for the LED headlamps, a 10-inch head-up display, a 13-speaker Beats sound system, Automatic Parking Assistant (APA), a kick sensor for the auto tailgate, ambient lighting, and distinctive ‘Torque’ rims in the same 19-inch size.

Pro buyers can choose between Digital White and Meta Black, while the Premium offers additional colors like Ceramic Cream, Future Green, Electron Blue (matte), Cyber Silver, and Quantum Blue. Interior options include black, grey, or brown.

The high-performance Brabus model, showcased in Photon Orange, includes 20-inch ‘Synchro’ wheels with 245/40 tires, red brake callipers, a slightly more prominent rear spoiler, Brabus badging, an aluminium sports pedals, microfibre suede seats with red seatbelts, Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with an illuminated Brabus logo, and black headlining. Alternative colour options for the Brabus include matte Atom Grey, Meta Black, and Digital White, each with different roof colour combinations. The Brabus also features a sport suspension with a more dynamic tune.

The standard warranty includes an 8-year (or 200,000km) high voltage battery warranty, an 8-year 150,000km high voltage component warranty, a 4-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty, a 2-year unlimited mileage spare parts warranty, and 24/7 roadside service assistance.