Mercedes-Benz goes CKD: Unveils locally-assembled GLC - from RM 378,888

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia unveils the locally-assembled GLC, a new addition to their acclaimed SUV lineup. This model promises a dynamic driving experience, equipped with features like the off-road screen and "transparent bonnet." With over 12,000 units sold since 2016, the GLC has solidified its position as Mercedes-Benz's best-selling SUV in Malaysia. This locally-assembled version underlines the brand's commitment to delivering top-quality vehicles tailored to the Malaysian market.

Exterior and Interior Highlights

The GLC showcases the signature design of Mercedes-Benz's SUV family, exuding a perfect balance of elegance and off-road capability. The AMG Line design adds an exclusive touch, emphasizing its character with a spanned surface and precisely shaped edges. Inside, the GLC 300 4MATIC, featuring the AMG Line interior, exudes sportiness with its multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather.

Technological Advancements

Equipped with the latest MBUX infotainment system, the GLC elevates digital capabilities and intelligence. Full-screen navigation with MBUX Augmented Reality ensures precise route guidance, while the Burmester 3D surround sound system provides an exceptional audio experience.

Practicality and Convenience

The GLC's increased rear overhang results in a spacious luggage capacity of 620 liters, catering to daily use, family trips, and everyday driving needs. Its HANDS-FREE ACCESS feature makes loading and unloading hassle-free.

Step Up Agility+ Plan

For those seeking an ultimate driving experience, the Step Up Agility+ Plan offers lower monthly installments, flexible agreement options, and a MobilityPlus program. Starting from RM 2,988 per month, this plan is designed to provide value and peace of mind for Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC owners.

The locally-assembled GLC marks a significant milestone for Mercedes-Benz in Malaysia. It combines luxury, versatility, and driving pleasure in a dynamic SUV. With its exceptional craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and unbeatable performance, the GLC redefines the driving experience. The GLC 300 4MATIC is now available as a CKD unit, priced at RM 378,888.

Lastly, for added convenience, a guaranteed temporary Mercedes-Benz replacement car is available for service, maintenance, or warranty claims lasting 48 hours or more. Terms and conditions apply.

