Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, Malaysia Airlines join hands to enhance premium travel experiences

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, have announced a strategic partnership to elevate premium travel experiences. This collaboration, unveiled at Hap Seng Star Setia Alam, introduces Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles to Malaysia Airlines’ Private Terminal Transfer Service, targeting the airline’s most elite passengers.

Starting 16th January 2025, Malaysia Airlines will utilise a fleet of Mercedes-Benz S 580 e Plug-in Hybrid and EQS 500 4MATIC all-electric sedans to transport passengers seamlessly between KLIA Terminal 1’s Main Terminal and the Satellite Building (because, you know, the Aerotrain is still a hopeless cause).

Available 24/7, the service caters to Enrich Platinum members, Business Suite, and Business Class passengers, ensuring a luxurious and hassle-free airport transfer experience. Amanda Zhang, CEO & President of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, emphasised the alignment between the collaboration and Mercedes-Benz’s vision of delivering these kinds of premium experiences.

“At Mercedes-Benz, we aim to create extraordinary travel moments where innovation and elegance come together. This partnership with Malaysia Airlines extends that philosophy beyond the road and into the realm of travel,” she said.

Philip See, CEO of Loyalty & Travel Services at MAG, stated: “This collaboration reinforces our efforts to provide a premium journey for our customers. By integrating Mercedes-Benz into our travel experience, we aim to make each trip seamless and comfortable, from airport arrival to takeoff.”

Special Vehicle Incentives: Enrich Platinum and Gold members can access rewards on selected Mercedes-Benz electric and plug-in hybrid models.

Luxury Travel Experiences: New Mercedes-Benz owners will be invited to an exclusive brand experience in Germany, showcasing its heritage and innovation.

Lifestyle Events: Cross-brand invitations allow Malaysia Airlines’ elite members and Mercedes-Benz customers to participate in exclusive events, fostering unique networking opportunities.

Extended Benefits for Mercedes-Benz Owners: From 1st March 2025, new Mercedes-Benz owners can also access Malaysia Airlines’ Private Terminal Transfer Service when flying with the airline.