Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has bolstered its EV offerings by introducing the new EQS 450 4Matic SUV to its EQ lineup. Priced at RM625,888 on-the-road without insurance, it’s about RM74k less dear than its more powerful EQS 580 SUV stablemate.

Visually, the EQS 450 SUV comes standard with the AMG Line exterior package, which includes a more aggressive front bumper with black trim in the lower apron, larger side intakes with integrated air curtains, and a lower air inlet.

Other exterior highlights include Digital Light headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, a light bar connecting the headlamps, 3D helix graphics on the rear taillights, retractable door handles, aluminium running boards, and 22-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels in high-gloss black that, like the EQS 580 SUV, are running on tyres from Cooper instead of the more typical Pirelli or Continental on Benz vehicles.

A standout feature of the EQS 450 is its enhanced nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack, which offers a higher usable energy capacity of 118 kWh, an appreciably higher capacity from the 107.8 kWh pack available in the EQS 580 SUV.

The EQS 450 SUV, therefore, places an additiona emphasis on range and endurance over a single charge. With a fully juiced-up battery, it can travel up to 673 km according to the WLTP standard, which is a little under 60km more than the pricier EQS 580 SUV.

Complementing this, charging capabilities have also been upgraded with the AC charging rate now at 22 kW (up from the more typical 11 kW), allowing allows for a 0-100% charge in six hours and 15 minutes. As for quicker DC charging, the EQS 450 SUV supports maximum rate of 200 kW, needing just 31 minutes to get from 10% to 80% capacity.

All that juice is fed to a dual-motor setup, delivering a combined 360 PS (or 265 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. Although these figures are lower compared to the EQS 580 SUV's 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 858 Nm, the EQS 450 SUV can still hold its own in terms of performance, boasting a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 6.1 seconds (1.5 seconds slower than the EQS 580 SUV) and top speed of 210 km/h.

On to equipment levels, the EQS 450 SUV shares several features with the EQS 580 SUV, including the Airmatic air suspension system with ADS+ variable damping adjustment, allowing variable ground clearance by up to 25 mm depending on the selected driving mode. Additionally, the EQS 450 SUV is equipped with rear-axle steering, which enables the rear wheels to turn up to 10-degrees, reducing the turning radius for better maneuverability in tight spaces and more responsive handling at higher speeds.

Inside, the EQS 450 SUV is adorned with the Electric Art package, featuring brown open-pore magnolia wood trim with aluminium star-pattern accents on the center console and door panels. The seats are upholstered in black brown Nappa leather, with ‘balao’ brown accents on the center console and door armrests.

Its multimedia assortment is headlined by the MBUX Hyperscreen, a 1.4m display array that includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch central touchscreen, and another 12.3-inch touchscreen for the front passenger.

Rear passengers, meanwhile benefit from the standard MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System, which includes dual 11.6-inch touchscreens, wireless headsets, and a removable MBUX tablet. The audio experience is enhanced by a 15-speaker Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos and Energising Package modes.

Safety and driving assistance are well covered with the Driving Assistance Package Plus, which includes features like Distronic Plus, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, and more. The EQS 450 SUV also comes with a Parking Package that includes a 360-degree camera and Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, ensuring a secure and comfortable driving experience.