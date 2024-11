Over the weekend, a Neta V electric vehicle caught fire after reportedly colliding with a loose lorry tyre on the PLUS highway at KM 277.6, heading northbound, in the early hours of Saturday, November 9. The incident occurred around 3:31am, but all occupants, including the driver and two passengers, escaped unhurt.

Upon receiving an emergency call, the Seremban 2 Fire and Rescue Station dispatched a team comprising a fire rescue tender, a tanker, two motorcycles, and nine crew members. When they arrived, they found the electric vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, using a portable water mist, two initial hoses, and a foam hose. Their efforts concluded at 6:10 a.m., successfully putting out the fire.

The driver of the Neta V shared on Facebook that the vehicle struck a loose tire in the fast lane, which had reportedly detached from a broken-down lorry parked on the road shoulder. He said the airbags deployed immediately, allowing him to steer the car safely to the emergency lane.

Remarkably, all systems in the car, including the control screen and power tailgate, were still functional, enabling the occupants to retrieve their belongings before the fire started approximately 5 minutes later.

Intro Synergy, the Malaysian distributor of Neta, issued a statement confirming that "at this stage, there is no indication of any product defect or malfunction" and that this appeared to be an "isolated accident involving external road hazards."

At the moment, the distributor is conducting a thorough investigation alongside local authorities with a technical team deployed to assist relevant authorities.