Smart's official entry into Malaysian market: Introducing the Smart #1, a premium EV from China - starts at RM 200k!

We finally know how much it's gonna cost to get our hands on the Smart #1 EV SUV - as confirmed by Pro-Net (Smart Malaysia). The all electric SUV's price range starts from RM 200,000 to RM 250,000 and it comes along with three variants - Pro, Premium, and Brabus.

The final price of each variant, however, will only be announced closer to its launch date in Q4 2023. Prices are on-the-road excluding insurance. This marks a significant milestone in our region's EV market, and Malaysians can now book their very own smart #1.

Booking and early bird perks

Interested buyers can secure their Smart #1 through the Hello Smart app by paying a refundable RM1,000 booking fee. But that's not all! The first 501 pre-orders will receive an exclusive #1 early bird package, which includes RM1,001 in charging credits via the Hello Smart app.

This bonus empowers owners to enjoy convenient charging at over 70% of public charging stations. The Hello Smart app, considered the first fully integrated EV app, is designed to give convenience and elevate the overall ownership experience.

The Smart #1 comes in three distinct models to cater to various preferences:

Smart #1 Pro: This model features low drag 19" alloy wheels, a Panoramic Halo Roof for natural light, and a 49kWh LFP Battery offering a WLTP range of 315km.

Smart #1 Premium: Offering even more features, including CyberSparksLED + Matrix headlamps, an Illuminated front grille, and a 66kWh NMC Battery. It's equipped with a 200kW/343Nm single motor driving the rear wheels, delivering a WLTP range of 440km.

Smart #1 BRABUS: For high-performance enthusiasts, this model boasts a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 3.9 seconds. With a 315kW/543Nm dual-motor AWD powertrain, it offers exceptional handling and traction, along with a practical WLTP range of 400km.

Unleash your style

The Smart #1 is all about personalization. Exterior color options ranges from digital white to future green, and even include unique matte finishes. Interior trims are equally diverse, as the Smart #1 BRABUS variant comes with its own exclusive 'BRABUS' interior and offers a multitude of color combinations.

Pricing and availability

With prices ranging from RM200,000 to RM250,000, the Smart #1 offers some good options to fit various budgets. Don't miss out on being one of the first to experience the innovation and style of the Smart #1 lineup – secure your booking today via the Hello Smart App.

Download the Hello smart App from Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery to embark on your journey with the Smart #1.



