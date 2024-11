Mazda has officially launched its fully electric sedan, the Mazda EZ-6, in China following its debut in earlier this year at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show. Given its name, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to learn that it is indeed a D-segment four-door similar to the ageing but much loved Mazda 6.

That said, EZ-6 is noticeably larger, measuring 4,921 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,485 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,895 mm, makes it 56 mm longer, 50 mm wider, and 35 mm taller than the current (GJ) Mazda 6, with a wheelbase that’s 65mm longer.

Being a Mazda, its design is predictably quite pretty, showing a keen evolution in their KODO design language. Some notable highlights here include frameless windows, panoramic glass roof, and a neatly hidden boot spoiler.

Developed on the EPA1 platform from Changan and similar to their Deepal L07, the Mazda EZ-6 is available in both pure electric and range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) versions, and priced between 139,800 and 179,800 yuan (approximately RM85k to RM113k) with seven different variants offered.

The pure electric version of the EZ-6 is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor producing 258 PS (255 hp or 190 kW) and 320 Nm of torque, drawing energy from a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which supports fast charging that brings the battery from 30% to 80% state of charge (SoC) in just 15 minutes.

Customers are given the option between two battery capacities: a 56.1kWh unit that delivers up to 480 km of range and a larger 68.8-kWh battery offering an impressive 600 km range, though both these range estimates are based on China's CLTC standard, which tends to be overly optimistic.

For when juice does go dry and there isn’t a charger in sight, Mazda does offer the REEV variant equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated inline-four petrol engine (sourced from Changan) generating 95 PS to burn petrol as a generator to charge the battery, albeit it’s only available with an even smaller battery option: at either 18.9kWh or 28.4kWh capacities.

These REEVs provide a pure electric range of 130 to 200 km, but when paired with the combustion engine and a full tank of petrol, overall range leaps to an impressive 1,301 km. It should also be noted that, in addition to the smaller battery, the REEV variant of the Mazda EZ-6 does come with an electric motor that produces slightly less power at 218 PS, though torque is level at 320 Nm.

For those who were frothing at the mouth for Mazda to slot in a rotary engine as the sedan’s range extender as they had with the MX-30, we feel your pain. Better luck next time.

On a lighter note, Mazda has confirmed that the EZ-6 will be a global model, with plans to enter European markets after China, and possibly elsewhere (hint: Malaysia?), though details on its availability in other regions, including right-hand drive markets, remain unclear.

Should Mazda bring this innovative sedan to the Malaysian market, we do hope they do so in both EV and REEV flavours. It also wouldn’t hurt to let the EZ-6 moniker stay a China-only thing, and badge it as the next-generation Mazda6 everywhere else in the world.

Still, the jury is out on if it'll drive like a Mazda.