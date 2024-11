Bermaz Auto (BAuto), a prominent name in Malaysia's automotive sector, is preparing to add another brand to its growing portfolio. Following its successful representation of Mazda, Kia, and more recently Xpeng, BAuto will now introduce Deepal, a sub-brand of state-owned Changan Automobile of China, headquartered in Chongqing, to the Malaysian market.

According to Maybank Investment Bank and RHB, the first Deepal models are expected to arrive in Malaysia by mid-2025. These are likely to be fully imported (CBU) from Thailand, specifically from Changan’s production facility in Rayong, which is set to begin operations in March 2025, enabling the export of Deepal models to neighboring markets such as ours.

Having already confirmed 4 models in Thailand, Deepal’s vehicles are positioned to challenge EV competitors like BYD and Tesla in Malaysia with their pricing in China suggestting affordability. However, marketing material for the S05 and S07 models also emphasise performance, fast charging capabilities, and extended driving ranges.

With Thailand already hosting the production and initial entry of these models into Southeast Asia, the Malaysian market can expect quicker availability and competitive pricing, comparable to full-fledged local assembly within our borders.

Importantly, two models have been identified as potential initial entrants to Malaysia, both of which are soft-roading SUVs: the Deepal S05 and S07. Here’s what we should expact.

Deepal S05: Compact SUV with range-extended versatility

The Deepal S05 made its debut in China just a month ago in October 2024, and is due to hit SE Asia by way of Thailand first. Sized slightly larger than the popular BYD Atto 3, the S05 measures 4,620 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, and 1,600 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,880 mm.

It’ll be interesting to watch the S05 tussle with the incoming Proton eMAS 7, which is also slightly larger than the BYD.

There are two powertrain options on offer, though it’s hard to say which will be making our way. The S05 in full electric guise features a 56.12-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that provides a range of up to 510 km on China's more lax CLTC standard. The battery powers a rear-mounted motor producing 238 PS and 320 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.3 seconds.

The Range-Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) variant combines a 1.5-liter engine (98 PS) as a range extender with a 27.28-kWh LFP battery, powering a 218PS electric motor to the rear wheels. The REEV offers a modest electric-only range of 200 km (CLTC) and a combined range of up to 1,234 km.

Deepal S07: A semi-premium SUV targeting the Tesla Model Y

The Deepal S07 is also still very new model, having launched in China mere months agoin July 2024, and serves as a facelifted (and more global) version of the S7 from 2023. Positioned as a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, BYD Sealion 7, and the Xpeng G6 (also sold by Bermaz), the Deepal S07 offers spacious dimensions of 4,750 mm in length, 1,930 mm in width, and 1,625 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm.

Just like the S05, the S07 is available in both pure electric and range-extended options. Again, while we would relish the introduction of REEV cars into Malaysia, we’re not sure of Deepal will be the first to make such a move.

Starting with the entry-level range-extended S07, it features an 18.99-kWh LFP battery paired with a 1.5-liter range extender and a rear motor generating 238 PS and 320 Nm, mirroring the S05 for powertrain spec, and delivering an electric-only range of 125 km (CLTC) and a combined hybrid range of 1,045 km.

For more outlay, the higher tier of REEV S07 comes with a larger 31.73-kWh battery, offering an EV-only range of 215 km (CLTC) and a hybrid range of 1,130 km. Power output, however, remains the same as the base variant.

And at the top of pile is an REEV variant with an even larger 39.05-kWh battery, letting it boast an EV-only range of 285 km (CLTC) and a hybrid range of 1,200 km. Its motor, a single unit driving the rear axle, does produces a higher output of 258 PS to go with its 320Nm.

Finally, in China, the S07 in fully electric flavour features a 68.82-kWh LFP battery, delivering up to 520 km of range (again, CLTC). Its motor produces 258 PS, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds.