The Xpeng G6 has launched - a new electric SUV from a new-to-Malaysia brand coming under the distributorship of Bermaz, to compete directly with the Tesla Model Y.

Xpeng G6 580 Pro Standard Range - RM165,820

Xpeng G6 755 Pro Long Range - RM185,820

There will be 2 variants of the G6 both powered by a single electric motor powering the rear wheels. After having recently appeared in Thailand where it was revealed that the single-motor RWD variants of the G6 produce a pretty punchy 296 PS and 440 Nm of torque, though this doesn’t quite translate into the Malaysian market.

At the lower end of the range, power has been capped at 255hp and 440Nm, allowing the 550 Standar Range to spring to 100km/h in 6.6 seconds. Powered by a 66kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, its WLTP range is rated at a pretty respectable 435km.

The Long Range variant, by comparison, will be able to eek out as much as 570km on the WLTP cycle from its nickel managenese cobalt (NMC) battery with a capacity of 87.5kWh. Both variants have a top speed of 200km/h and alow for 11kWh AC charging, though the Long Range’s electric motor does have a higher output at 282hp - torque is identical - with a 6.2 second 0-100km/h sprint time.

One of the standout features of the XPeng G6 is its high-strength SEPA 2.0 platform, which includes an 800V architecture, meaning faster DC charging does vary between the two with the Standard Range’s maximum rate being 215kW and the Long Range upped to 280kW. However, due to their differing battery capacities, their 10%-80% charge time should take an identical 20 minutes if hooked up to a sufficiently fast outlet. Interestingly, its suspension consists of double wishbones up front and a multi-link setup at the rear.

The both Xpeng G6 variants also comes with the full complement of XPilot driver assistance, consisting of XPILOT Safety, XPILOT Parking, and XPILOT Driving, all designed to enhance safety and convenience. Similarly, both variants are equipped with a 10.2-inch driver’s display and a very large 14.96-inch central infotainent touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, which is hooked up to an 18-speaker ‘XOPERA’ sound system.

Other notable inclusions in the standard equipment list include 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof with thermal insulation (and an anti UV coating), a 3.3kW vehicle to load (V2L) capability, electric tailgate, two wireless smartphone chargers, power-adjustable front seats, dual zone climate control, and a fully leatherette cabin.

When comparing the XPeng G6 with the Tesla Model Y - it’s main rival - it’s clear that the G6 priced quite very competitively, undercutting the Tesla Model Y’s entry price of RM191k for the entry-level RWD variant by quite some margin (about RM25k), ramping up to as much as RM280k for the Performance AWD variant.

The high-performance AWD variant of the XPeng G6, which could directly compete with the Tesla Model Y Performance, has yet to be announced for entry into Malaysia, but no doubt it shouldn’t be too far from an introduction if buyers show enough interest.

In Malaysia, the XPeng brand will be distributed by Bermaz Auto, who also manages Kia and Mazda. The formal partnership, known as Bermaz XPeng Sdn. Bhd, was established back in March this year. All XPeng G6 units will be fully imported into Malaysia by Bermaz’s AP partner, Prima Merdu.

There are quite a few dealers partners lined up and ready to serve Peninsula Malaysia, many of which already entrenched in Bermaz’s network. The Xpeng G6 comes with a 5-year vehicle warranty and an 8-year battery and motor warranty, something that is becoming somethng of a standard practice.