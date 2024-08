Hype surrounding the upcoming XPeng G6, a new electric SUV from a new-to-Malaysia brand coming under the distributorship of Bermaz, has been growing since Registrations of Interest (ROI) opened last month. Now, it's been seemingly confirmed that some dealers have already started taking orders ahead of its anticipated launch at the end of August 2024.

The XPeng G6 is a premium 5-seater SUV designed to compete directly with the Tesla Model Y. It recently appeared in Thailand where it was revealed that the single-motor RWD variants of the G6 produce a pretty punchy 296 PS and 440 Nm of torque.

According to sources, the XPeng G6 will be available in two single-motor, rear-wheel drive (RWD) variants with pricing expected to start at RM175,000 for the ‘Standard Range’ variant, which offers a driving range of 435km based on the WLTP cycle.

For those seeking a more endurance over their single charge, the ‘Long Range’, offering up to 570km before needing to be plugged in, is estimated to be priced at RM195,000.

The Standard Range variant is equipped with a 66 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, while the Long Range variant features an 87.5 kWh nickel cobalt manganese (NMC) battery.

One of the standout features of the XPeng G6 is its high-strength SEPA 2.0 platform, which includes an 800V architecture. This platform supports DC fast charging with a maximum capacity of 280 kW, allowing the G6 to charge from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes.

The XPeng G6 also comes with the XPilot driver assistance system, designed to enhance safety and convenience. The vehicle is equipped with a 10.2-inch central infotainment screen that supports Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, offering a user experience similar to Tesla’s.

When comparing the XPeng G6 with the Tesla Model Y, it’s clear that the G6 priced quite competitively, undercutting the Tesla Model Y’s entry price of RM191k for the entry-level RWD variant, ramping up to as much as RM280k for the Performance AWD variant.

The high-performance AWD variant of the XPeng G6, which could directly compete with the Tesla Model Y Performance, has yet to be announced for entry into Malaysia, but no doubt it shouldn’t be too far from an introduction if buyers show enough interest.

In Malaysia, the XPeng brand will be distributed by Bermaz Auto, who also manages Kia and Mazda. The formal partnership, known as Bermaz XPeng Sdn. Bhd, was established back in March this year. All XPeng G6 units will be fully imported into Malaysia by Bermaz’s AP partner, Prima Merdu.

With the launch date fast approaching, more updates on the Bermaz XPeng G6 are expected soon. Stay tuned for the latest news as the arrival of this exciting new electric SUV draws near.