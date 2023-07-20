2023 Tesla Model Y officially launched in Malaysia - 3 variants, from RM199k

Tesla has officially landed in Malaysia and to hit the ground running, they've launched the 2023 Tesla Model Y.

Its very first public appearance here in the country will be this weekend at Pavillion KL, where the very first Tesla Supercharger station will be made available at the premium outlet's basement parking lot in the near future.

Going back to the Model Y, there will be three different variants on offer as we've reported before (CLICK HERE to know more). The base RWD (Rear-Wheel Drive) model with its single electric motor setup kicks things off with a price tag of RM199,000.

This is then followed by the two dual-electric motor variants, the Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance. These are priced from RM246,000 and RM288,000 respectively. There are additional options that you can choose such as exterior colours, rims, Enhanced Autopilot, and the Full Self-Driving Capability.

There's also another reason why the launch was held at Pavillion KL. Tesla Malaysia has already installed the country's first indoor Tesla Supercharger station which consists of eight stations with a maximum power output of 250kW.

When connected to the Tesla Model Y, five minutes is enough to add 120km of driving distance. Set to be operational soon for all Tesla EV owners, Tesla Malaysia is also planning to build 10 more stations across the country for its initial stage.

Five of those will be placed within the Klang Valley area and the rest will be spread across the northern and southern regions. To know more about the Tesla Model Y, it'll be on showcase all weekend at Pavillion KL Centre Court.