Tesla Thailand is looking for partners to install Superchargers

Tesla has officially arrived in Thailand and they're looking for partners to install their new network of Superchargers.

Autospinn Thailand reports that Tesla Thailand is looking for interested parties like restaurants or shops to install Tesla Supercharger charging stations at their locations for free, maintenance included. Sounds like a good deal to me.

Eight Superchargers to kick-start

Yes, Tesla Thailand wants to install its Tesla Superchargers for free at eight different locations across Thailand. It seems that they'll also provide free maintenance but no details of the duration or if there are any other obligations for the owners of the establishments. But hey, being free to kick things off is a great motivator.

What we do know is the fact that they've received over 10,000 orders for Tesla EVs in Thailand, and a network of Tesla Superchargers should be crucial in the support of the new car sales once they arrive in the country. As for the 'free' offer, interested establishments will also attract Tesla owners to their locations when the Superchargers are up and running.

Tesla Thailand Superchargers to open for other EVs?

Teslas in Thailand will be using the CCS2 charging ports, which also means that the Tesla Supercharger stations that they'll set up will consist of AC and DC fast chargers that support CCS2 of up to 250kW.

It is not yet confirmed whether Thailand's Tesla Superchargers will be opened for other EVs to use, but it'll make sense for them to do so since they support cars with CCS2 ports. The logical move would be to cater to Tesla owners first, but perhaps they might open it up to other brands at a different charging rate?