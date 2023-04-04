Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Electric Vehicle EV
  4. New Teslas without parking sensors are TERRIBLE?

New Teslas without parking sensors are TERRIBLE?

Electric Vehicle EV
 | 

New Teslas without parking sensors are TERRIBLE?

Tesla is in a unique role when it comes to saving money but its latest antic involving the removal of parking sensors from their newer cars is just...well...terrible.

New Tesla models that just rolled off the factory like the Model 3 and Model Y (from December 2022 onwards) are said to no longer have front and rear parking sensors, according to CarExpert. Surely Tesla is doing this because they have the latest tech to replace this ancient parking tech that has been around for decades, right?

2023 tesla model 3 y no ultrasonic parking sensors

Those seemingly cheap ultrasonic parking sensors are out of the way for good and these new Tesla models are relying on the Tesla camera vision - a tech that constructs an image of the vehicle's surroundings. Is it any good? Not according to an EV dealer (and Tesla owner) based in the UK.

Basic parking situations were put to the test and the results are not a 'unique selling point' for these newer Teslas. We're pretty sure that the folks over at Tesla are working hard to settle this pretty serious issue, but until then, those parking sensors can be heard singing the words "If it ain't broke, don't fix it".

Related Tags
tesla 2023 Tesla Model 3 2023 Tesla Model Y Tesla parking sensors Tesla ultrasonic parking sensors
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party