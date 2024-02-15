GWM’s rugged Tank 300 lands on Malaysian soil for 2024, launch expected imminently

GWM Malaysia has announced the arrival of the initial batch of Tank 300 units in Malaysia, ahead of the SUV's anticipated official launch later this year. Pricing and further details about the vehicle is, predictably, not forthcoming until closer to its launch.

With the incoming introduction of the 300, GWM is adding the Tank brand to its existing lineup, which currently stands at four, including the the EV-only Ora and the SUV-focused Haval.

In its native Chinese market, the Tank 300 is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four petrol engine, delivering 220PS and up to 387 Nm of torque that’s paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission and part-time four-wheel drive system. Additionally, a 48-volt mild hybrid version and a Hi4-T plug-in hybrid powertrain are also available.

That said, in our neighbouring Thailand, deliveries of the Tank 300 are set to commence from February, starting with the Ultra variant priced at 1.8million Baht (approximately RM238k). The Pro variant will follow in March, priced at 1.65million Baht (or around RM218k).

Both variants in Thailand feature a hybrid powertrain with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine generating 244 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) and 380 Nm of torque, augmented by an electric motor producing 106 PS (105 hp or 78 kW) and 268 Nm, resulting in a total system output of 351 PS (346 hp or 258 kW) and 615 Nm.

The hybrid setup includes a 1.75-kWh lithium-ion battery, a 9-speed Hybrid Automatic (9HAT) gearbox, and a four-wheel drive system.

The Thailand-spec Tank 300 comes equipped with features such as 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, multi-color interior ambient lighting, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, powered front seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, telematics, six airbags, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Apart from the GWM model, the Jaecoo J7, another rugged-looking but more upmarket-focused SUV from China, is also set to be offered in the Malaysian market, as previewed recently.