China's Great Wall Motors Overseas Sales Reaches 1 Million Units

China's Great Wall Motors (GWM) announced that its cumulative overseas sales have officially reached one million units.

This is indeed a great milestone for the brand's overall global presence where the news was officially unveiled at the Tank brand launching event in Saudi Arabia.

The one-millionth unit on show was the GWM Tank 300, a tough-looking SUV that has already penetrated many markets (the nearest to us would be Thailand). The first half of 2022 alone recorded a total of 518,525 new vehicles sold, where 12% were from overseas.

*Image credit: PRNewswire

The South African markets are also seeing a positive increase thanks to models like the Haval H6 which accounted for 15% of the market share in the first two months of 2022. GWM's strategy in getting a piece of that global sales pie seems to be working like a charm, eh?

Even in Malaysia, people are hot on the heels of some of GWM's offerings that'll be officially launched here soon like the Ora Good Cat EV, GWM Tank, and the monstrous pickup truck that has already arrived, the GWM Poer.

Through localised manufacturing and assembly phases as well as GWM's marketing strategies, it didn't come as a surprise when they achieved an increase in overseas sales by 103.7% in 2021 alone (total overseas sales in 2021 were 142,793 units).

What's next for GWM? How about the attempt to achieve a global annual sales of four million units by 2025? Sounds achievable as around 80% of its new offerings will be 'intelligent new energy' products.