Get Your Paws On The Ora Good Cat, Now Bookable On Flux

Made by Great Wall Motors, the Ora Good Cat is a compact EV with chic styling that’s soon to make its official debut in Malaysia. Despite this, Flux is already offering it on their website.

At the time of writing, the car subscription service has the Good Cat listed for a price of RM1,750 if you book the car for 2 months, which is a 50% discount from its supposed RM3,500/month fee.

The car shown there is advertised as an Ora Good Cat Ultra, which we know to be the range-topping variant which boasts the largest capacity lithium ion battery available for the car at 63.1kWh, endowing it with a range of roughly 500km according to the NEDC testing cycle.

Like the lower tier variants - Tech, Pro - available in other countries such as China and Thailand, the Ultra is powered by a single electric motor at the front, producing 143PS and 210Nm of torque.

Rental of EVs could be a great way to dip your toe into zero emissions motoring, especially if you are unsure about how they differ in feel and operation compared to your usual combustion-powered vehicle.

A lot of people are still unconvinced that an EV could be right for them and are therefore hesitant to make a commitment to ownership in spite of their attractive near-tax-free pricing as part of an aggressive push from the Malaysian government.

Carlist.my had the opportunity to take a closer in-person look at the Ora Good Cat prior to its launch and was rather impressed by the stylish exterior, equally fashionable cabin, as well as its above average fit and finish.

Time will tell if it will hold up and prove itself to be a genuine contender over the long term in the EV space, but right now its main rival in Malaysia is Hyundai Kona Electric. The South Korean entrant, in e-Max form, boasts a similar range of 483km from its 64kWh battery in addition to a more powerful 204PS/395Nm electric motor.

That said, the range-topping Kona Electric is offered for just under RM200,000, which might give the GWM product a big price advantage if the rumours are true. Word is the top-spec Good Cat will be launched locally for between RM140k to RM165k.