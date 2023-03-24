2023 BIMS: The GWM Tank 500 is a 2.5 tonne SUV powered by a puny 2.0-litre to scratch that Landcruiser itch

Great Wall Motor previewed the TANK 500 at the 2023 Bangkok International Motorshow - Will this be the TANK model to be launched here in Malaysia?

When Great Wall Motor officially entered the Malaysian market through their electric vehicle, the Ora Good Cat, they took the opportunity to announce that they would be launching nine models locally in the next three years.

With local assembly operations due to start this year, we can't wait to see what GWM's next vehicle will be. One of the confirmed sub-brands that will be making its way to our local market is TANK, which is basically vehicle designed with an off-road theme attached to them.

So when GWM decided to display a TANK at the ongoing Bangkok Motor Show, we couldn't help but highlight it, because you never know, this vehicle might make its way to Malaysia.

Which TANK was displayed at the 2023 BIMS? The TANK 500 HEV of course, the newest version of the TANK 500.

The Tank 500, is a four-wheel-drive barge ready to offer consumers a cheaper and readily available alternative to the famous Toyota Land Cruiser (LC).

Tank 500 is the latest model to come out of Great Wall Motor's new TANK four-wheel-drive brand, after the TANK 300, which in our opinion is their version of the Jeep Wrangler.

Coming in at 4,878mm long, 1,934mm wide and 1,905mm high and sitting on a 2,850mm wheelbase (identical to the LC300), the Tank 500 is nearly the same size as the latest Land Cruiser, the 300 (4,950L,1,980W,1,925H).

Just like the LC, the Tank 500 is built tough by utilising a body-on-frame platform borrowed from the Great Wall Motors family.

The off-road emphasis is once again emphasised on Great Wall Motor's Tank website, where they reckon its "3.0T V6 + 9AT super powertrain with a maximum power of 260kW and a maximum torque of 500Nm meets the diverse needs of everyday use and outdoor off-road". They also claim that the vehicle can go from 0-100 in 7.3 seconds and achieve a fuel consumption of 10.79l/100km.

But that's the powertrain that debuted in the TANK when it was first introduced to the world last year. Recently however, GWM has introduced a road tax friendlier powertrain option in the TANK 500 HEV, comprising of a 2.0-litre turbocharged hybrid engine.

The hybrid engine produces 346 PS and 615 Nm of torque and is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all 4 wheels. That amount of power shout get it moving, but the TANK's 2.5-tonne weight will bog it down a little.

With customers worldwide having to wait nearly four years for the new Land Cruiser 300 (yes, the waiting is that long), perhaps the Tank 500 HEV can fill in the gap left by the LC300 - especially now since it has a powertrain option which won't require you to pay a lot for road tax.

The mega Chinese SUV is offered in three variants with prices ranging from RMB 335,000 (RM222k) to RMB 395,000 (RM261k).