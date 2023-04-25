Auto Shanghai 2023: Great Wall Motor wows crowd with NEVs and electrification push

Great Wall Motor (GWM) is showcased their commitment to electrification at the Auto Shanghai 2023 exhibition. With the unveiling of a range of new energy vehicles from its five major brands: HAVAL, TANK, ORA, POER, and WEY, GWM is positioning itself as a significant player in the xEV market.

With advancements in technology and infrastructure supporting the adoption of electric and electrified vehicles, it's an exciting time for the automotive industry, and GWM's commitment to electrification is a step in the right direction.

GWM invited over 300 media and distributors from more than 60 countries to experience their intelligent NEVs and technologies at the Auto Shanghai 2023 exhibition. This event provided a unique opportunity to showcase their commitment to sustainable transportation and the future of the automotive industry as they see it.

GWM HAVAL introduced its all-new star product lineup and the new energy SUV dubbed Fierce Dragon MAX, which made its world premiere in the Chinese market. The first of its kind, it boasts the revolutionary Hi4 (Hybrid Intelligent 4WD) technology and features a fresh design concept that radiates a futuristic allure.

GWM’s new pickup, a 6x6 version of GWM POER was also launched together with the large high-performance hybrid pickup, the POER Shanhai PHEV/HEV, proving GWM’s commitment to new energy pickup solutions as well.

Additionally, GWM's ORA brand released two pure electric models while GWM TANK, on the other hand, showed off two NEVs: the TANK400 PHEV made its world debut and the larger TANK500 PHEV opened its worldwide pre-sale, marking the brand's entry into the high-end intelligent NEV market.

Moreover, GWM WEY released their first MPV model, the WEY Gaoshan PHEV, and showcased the Lanshan PHEV, a six-seater electric SUV.

Parker Shi, Vice President and Head of the International Market at GWM, said: "GWM will rely on the forest ecosystem to accelerate technology iteration and product upgrading, and provide global users with more high-quality and intelligent new-energy products" in line with their intelligent NEV’s philosophy of ‘Greener, Higher, and Safer.”