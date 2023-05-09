GWM Leverages Forest Ecosystem to Accelerate New Energy Advancements

Over 300 journalists and distributor representatives from over 60 countries and regions visited GWM's R&D Center in Baoding, China during Auto Shanghai 2023. They were excited to gain knowledge about GWM's Forest Ecosystem and its revolutionary New Energy Vehicles (NEVs).

During their visit, the group was given a tour of GWM's various facilities such as the hydrogen energy R&D centre, wind tunnel, NVH laboratories, and others. The advanced technology, vehicle testing, and design style of GWM captured the attention of journalists, who had lively discussions with GWM's technical team.

During the visit, technical head of GWM explained the layout of the R&D Center and their entire vehicle development process. They emphasised GWM's commitment to their R&D concept of pursuing forward-looking technology through precise input in order to achieve industry leadership.

GWM's R&D Center spans across 250,000 square metres and has received a total investment of 5 billion Yuan and includes facilities for product R&D, styling, engineering design, product trial production and testing, and other engineering areas, which greatly support product verification and technology development.

In the NEV sector, GWM has obtained 1,966 patent disclosures and 1,650 patent authorisations, with a year-on-year increase of 51.11% and 80.53%, respectively. In the previous year, GWM increased its R&D investment to 12.181 billion Yuan, showing a 34.34% increase compared to the previous year. During Auto Shanghai 2023, GWM launched its first Hi4 (Hybrid Intelligent 4WD) model to the world.

GWM attributes its success to its new Forest Ecosystem layout, which combines new energy, computational intelligence, and other related vehicle technology industries to establish an ecosystem that supports multi-species interaction and continuous evolution. GWM's full-value chain layout of "solar energy-battery-hydrogen energy-vehicle power" in NEVs, and technical reserves such as intelligent driving, intelligent services, and intelligent cockpits have strengthened its core competitiveness in the age of NEVs.

GWM is committed to continuing its innovation and providing driving forces for its new energy and intelligent strategic transformation. Empowered by Forest Ecosystem, GWM will offer consumers an experience combining extraordinary conveniences, lower carbon emissions, and environmental friendliness.