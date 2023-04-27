GWM hosts 2023 Global Conference with over 260 distributor representatives

GWM recently held their "NEW GWM NEW ENERGY" global conference in Shanghai on April 19th, which was attended by more than 260 distributor representatives from over 60 countries and regions.

During the conference, GWM President Mu Feng gave a detailed presentation on the company's global expansion and new energy strategic plan based on the Forest Ecosystem. GWM announced their Intelligent NEV philosophy of "Greener, Higher, and Safer" and will implement the "ONE GWM" model and global single-product strategy to create more high-quality new energy products for customers.

The conference also included an award ceremony to acknowledge distributor partners who helped expand the GWM market. GWM established partnerships with dozens of new distributors during the Global Business Partner Signing Ceremony.

Before the ceremony, GWM invited distributor representatives to visit their factory and R&D laboratory, which gave them a comprehensive understanding of the Forest Ecosystem. Distributors expressed recognition of GWM's vehicle manufacturing strength and new energy solutions.

One new distributor partner shared, "Visiting GWM, I was able to experience their excellent new energy solutions, and I hope to bring new energy vehicles to more local customers as soon as possible."

Distributors from Australia, South Africa, and Brazil are optimistic about GWM's future market performance. GWM aims to implement the whole industrial chain overseas and strengthen the Forest Ecosystem to achieve a win-win result for all and jointly promote the transformation of GWM's global new energy strategy with global distributor partners.

Currently, GWM has more than 700 overseas sales channels covering more than 170 countries and regions worldwide, with total sales of more than one million vehicles. In 2022, the company's overseas sales volume exceeded 170,000 units, hitting a record high with a year-on-year increase of 21.28%.

