ORA Good Cat: Looks To Captivate, Capabilities To Exceed

The electric vehicle (EV) segment has generated a lot of excitement in the automotive industry recently, and one of the most popular models is undoubtedly the ORA Good Cat, gaining significant public attention and chatter due to its uniquely attractive exterior design.

However, there’s a lot more to this car than its looks. Although the ORA Good Cat is positioned as a small car, many people may be misled by its appearance in photos and assume it might be a little too compact for their liking. In actuality, To provide a clearer perspective, let's compare some measurements (Length x Width x Height).

ORA Good Cat: 4,235 x 1,825 x 1,596, with a wheelbase of 2,650mm

Honda City Hatchback: 4,345 x 1,748 x 1,488, with a wheelbase of 2,600mm

Proton X50: 4,330 x 1,800 x 1,609, with a wheelbase of 2,600mm

Measurements don’t tell the full story as the ORA Good Cat ensures passenger comfort with its spacious interior. The length of its wheelbase contributes to ample room for rear passengers, surpassing expectations.

Now, let's delve into the car’s accessible performance, which is crucial for drivers in Southeast Asian countries like Thailand and Malaysia and their demanding drivers. Many Chinese electric cars have faced criticism for their speed limitations.

The ORA Good Cat boasts impressive specifications from its front-mounted electric motor, including 143 horsepower and peak torque of 210 Nm, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds, and a top speed of 152 km/h. With five driving modes (Normal, Sport, Eco, Eco+, Auto) and an intelligent single-pedal control system, the driving experience can be as effortless or more involving, depending on your preference for that day.

That said, it also represents a lifestyle and a certain versatility. Its head-turning appeal while driving will undoubtedly be a noticeable occurrence, but it belies genuinely capable product. So, in addition to its aesthetics, it offers an excellent driving experience thanks to its sure-footed handling, low centre of gravity, and manoeuvrability.

Safety features are of utmost importance for electric cars, encompassing charging safety, power battery safety, and active/passive safety functions. The ORA Good Cat, with nearly 150,000 units sold globally, demonstrates its commitment to safety through various validated figures.

Firstly, it incorporates 416 comprehensive electric safety protections across 5 major areas and 6 aspects, ensuring protection for its battery and electrical systems. During its development, the ORA Good Cat underwent more than a 100 high-standard electric safety tests, including IP67+IPX9K protection, 106 battery pack DV verification tests, 22 performance function tests, and 84 safety and reliability tests. These tests cover aspects such as high-altitude falls, battery impacts, chemical corrosion, and even physical collisions.

Regarding active and passive safety functions, the ORA Good Cat features the IronBone high-strength energy-absorbing body structure, utilising over 65% high-strength steel. This construction ensures better protection by providing sufficient space for passengers in the event of high-speed collisions. Additionally, it is equipped with six safety airbags that offer all-round protection during emergencies.

The car includes front and rear radar, warning systems like FCW (Front Collision Warning) and LDW (Lane Departure Warning), as well as intelligent driving assistance systems like ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control). With over ten intelligent driving assistance systems, the ORA Good Cat prioritises exceptional safety and comfort for every journey.