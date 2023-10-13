Mazda 6 updated for 2023 - 20th Anniversary Edition new range-topping variant at RM241k

There’s yet more life in the venerable Mazda 6, the Japanese marque’s D-segment contender that seem to age like fine wine. In fact, this newest update to the range takes its premium credentials up a notch, running completely contrary to rumours of the car possibly not returning for a subsequent generation.

To celebrate the Mazda 6's 20th anniversary spanning its three generations of existence and improvement, Bermaz Motor is enhancing all 2023 Mazda 6 2.5L Sedan models sold in Malaysia with this 20th Anniversary Edition package while maintaining the price at RM 240,848.

The 20th Anniversary Edition package primarily consists of cosmetic upgrades that pack a big stylistic punch. They include:

A 20th-anniversary emblem on the front fenders.

19-inch Bright Metallic alloy wheels.

Front grille in gunmetal finish.

Ventilated leather front seats in a tan hue, featuring the 20th-anniversary logo embossed into the headrests.

A frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Rear window sunshade.

Qi wireless charging for compatible smartphones.

An instrument cluster equipped with a 7-inch multi-information display.

Front and rear Smart Brake Support (SBS).

Additionally, there’s an enhanced i-ACTIVSENSE suite of driver assist and active safety features, now incorporating Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) with Stop & Go and Cruising and Traffic Support (CTS).

The remainder of the Mazda 6 lineup, including the base 2.0L Sedan and the 2.5L Touring, sees no changes in their specifications or styling. The pricing for the 2023 Mazda 6 range is as follows:

2.0L Sedan: RM 180,359 (an increase of RM3,621 compared to 2022).

2.5L Touring: RM 230,848 (an increase of RM10,644 compared to 2022).

2.5L Sedan 20th Anniversary Edition: RM240,848 (an increase of RM24,644 compared to 2022).

There are 10 exterior colour options available, with the signature Artisan Red being exclusive to the 2.5L Sedan 20th Anniversary Edition variant. The other nine colours, including Arctic White, Deep Crystal Blue, Jet Black, Machine Gray, Sonic Silver, Soul Red Crystal, Polymetal Gray, and the newly introduced colours, Platinum Quartz and Rhodium White Premium, are accessible to all Mazda 6 variants.

Just as before, the Mazda 6 is fully imported (CBU) from Japan and like all Mazda passenger cars offered by Bermaz Motor, the 2023 Mazda 6 comes with a 5-year warranty together with 5-years of free service. Unlike some other brands, Mazda's offer free servicing encompasses both labor and parts, as well as lubricants.

You can discover the new Mazda 6 as well as the gamut of other cars under Bermaz, such as those from Peugeot and KIA, at their ongoing roadshow at the 1Utama Shopping Centre Oval Concourse until the 15th of October.