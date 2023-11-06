Carlist.my Weekly Automotive Roundup: Key events in Malaysia's auto industry - Hello, S70!

Hey guys, welcome to Carlist.my Weekly Automotive Roundup. We are back to fill you in with some juicy news you fellas might have missed. This past week has been a lot as we were introduced to a certain Proton S70, all but kicking off a new generation of battle of the sedans and we also got the news that MINI's Clubman will have its last ride before being discontinued as Volkswagen will look into other concepts.

But apart from that, many other things went down in Malaysia's automotive sector that you should know. So, let's recap the events of last week.

Proton S70 confirmed at last! 1.5 Turbocharged engine for all 4 variants.

Let's kick things off with news closer to home shall we? Proton's upcoming sedan, the Proton S70 2023, has officially hit the spotlight. Proton confirms that production of the S70 has begun.

Dr. Li Chunrong, the head honcho at Proton, unveiled the tagline for the S70: "Intelligence that Evolves," while also confirming that booking is open starting November 1, 2023. Head on to your nearest Proton dealership and pay RM 500 booking fee to secure your spot in line.

Under the hood, you're looking at a 1.5L turbocharged engine with a slick dual clutch transmission. However Proton has not confirmed which exact version of the 3-cylinder turbocharged unit will make the cut. Proton's got two turbocharged 1.5-liter options - a multi-point injection (MPI) version producing 150 PS/226 Nm, and a direct injection (TGDI) beast forking out 177 PS/255 Nm.

This S70 launch is a big deal for Proton because this is the first sedan that they are launching after Proton Persona wayyyy back in 2016. So, they need this to go well.

Want an early taste? Starting November 11, 2023, Proton's taking the S70 on a roadshow in several major Malaysian state capitals. So, get ready to get up close and personal with the hottest sedan in town!

Cheers MINI Clubman, you will be missed. MINI Malaysia launches MINI Clubman Final Edition - only 20 units for Malaysia

MINI Malaysia has introduced the MINI Clubman Final Edition as a send-off for the outgoing Clubman model. It has been confirmed that MINI are looking to move towards a transition towards a more simplified and electrified lineup. and low demands and subsequent drop of sales number worldwide.

MINI will be producing 1969 units worldwide signaling the debut year of the original MINI Clubman and Malaysia will only be given 20 units. This is more than just a car, it's a tribute to the legacy of the Clubman model.

Under the hood, you're looking at a 2-liter MINI TwinPower Turbo engine churning out 192 HP and 280 Nm of torque Paired with a 7-Speed Dual Clutch Sports Automatic transmission.

The Final Edition is given an 8.8-inch touch display with MINI Navigation System, Apple CarPlay, and a futuristic Digital Dashboard including Harman Kardon HiFi Surround Sound system.

Choose from three colors - Nanuq White, Melting Silver III, or Enigmatic Black. The Clubman's signature split rear doors open up to a spacious luggage compartment, maxing out at 1,250 liters.

With BMW Group Straight Line Financing, this could be yours for just RM 3,692 a month. It comes with MINI Malaysia’s 5-Year Roadside Assistance program, 24 hours. Plus, enjoy the MINI 4 Years Unlimited Mileage Warranty with free scheduled service.

Locally assembled Kia Carnival 11-Seater now available for booking at a special price!

Moving on. Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn Bhd a.k.a Kia's exclusive distributor in Malaysia, has introduced locally assembled Kia Carnival 11-seater. In fact, this spacious MPV is now open for booking at a special price of RM 198,500 until 31st December.

The Carnival is put together at the Inokom Assembly plant in Kulim, Kedah, making it the third Kia model to undergo local assembly.

Powering the Carnival is a 2.2L Turbo Diesel Engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission controlled by an electronic shifter (E-Shift). It churns out 199 horsepower at 3,800 RPM and 440 Nm of torque from 1,750 – 2,750 RPM.

Colors available are Astra Blue, Snow White Pearl, Meteor Gray, and Jet Black.

The Kia Carnival 11-seater comes with a 5-Year Manufacturer Warranty, up to 5-years/100,000km, whichever comes first. Also included is a bonus, 5-Years free scheduled maintenance, up to 5-years/100,000km, whichever comes first.

Experience the Kia Carnival 11-seater at the Bermaz Auto Showcase event from 1st – 5th November 2023 at Centre Court, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Next-gen Toyota GR86: Rumors going around that Toyota plans hybrid GR86 and Subaru is not in the mix.

The next-generation Toyota GR86 is stirring up excitement among sports car enthusiasts. Rumors suggest a departure from its iconic flat-four boxer engine in favor of a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder hybrid unit is likely. The GR86 is expected to maintain its rear-wheel drive layout. This shift could lead to a significant power boost, potentially from 304 PS to a range of 320-330 PS, surpassing the current GR86's 237 PS from its N/A 2.4-liter FA24 engine.

Interestingly, reports from Japanese automotive publication, Best Car Web reported that Toyota might take the lead in developing the next-gen GR86, possibly using the platform from the Lexus IS, albeit in a shorter wheelbase. This development raises questions about the future of the Subaru BRZ, as the GR86/BRZ partnership has been under Subaru's banner for two generations. However, it's premature to speculate on the BRZ's fate based on these early rumors.

For the time being, the existing GR86 and BRZ stand as cool options for driving enthusiasts. Both models are officially available in Malaysia, with prices as follows:

Toyota GR86:

GR86 MT – RM 295,000

GR86 AT – RM 305,000

Subaru BRZ:

BRZ MT – RM 249,245

BRZ AT – RM 259,245

Suzuki's in Malaysia: Grand opening of the 3S center and launch of Swift Sport Silver Edition

Naza Eastern Motors, the exclusive distributor of Suzuki Cars in Malaysia, celebrated the inauguration of their first 3S Centre opening in Johor. This showroom promises the best Suzuki experience, offering sales, spare parts, and after-sales services all in one location. The Suzuki Lifestyle Corner also allows customers to customize their vehicles with a range of accessories.

Not only that, Suzuki and Naza Eastern Motors had another surprise as they unveiled the Swift Sport Silver Edition, exclusively available for the Malaysian market. Imported from Japan, this limited-edition model boasts a Premium Metallic Silver exterior and is powered by a 1.4L BOOSTERJET engine, delivering 140hp of power and 230 Nm of torque. The model is built on the advanced new generation HEARTECT platform, emphasizing safety with a reinforced underbody.

The Swift Sport Silver Edition features a large honeycomb grille with red accents, a black hood, and side decals. Inside, carbon fiber accents enhance the sporty allure, and a 10" Soundstream® infotainment system equipped with Android and Apple CarPlay adds a nice touch. With an 80 kg reduction in kerb weight compared to its predecessor, the Swift Sport Silver Edition offers enhanced agility and performance.

Priced at RM 145,900.00 (before insurance), the Swift Sport Silver Edition presents an exciting addition to the Suzuki Cars Malaysia lineup. The 3S Centre in Johor, along with the introduction of this limited edition model, reinforces Suzuki's commitment to delivering innovative and thrilling automotive experiences in Malaysia.

The 2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport debuts in Malaysia.

The 2024 BMW 5 Series (G60) has made its debut in Malaysia with the introduction of the electric i5 eDrive40 M Sport variant. This launch announces the arrival of the G60 5 Series generation in the local market, with a range of hybrid and plug-in models.

The design is much sharper, more angular lines and incorporates M Sport enhancements, including 21-inch aerodynamic wheels, adaptive LED headlights, Adaptive Suspension Pro, and Integral Active Steering.

The i5 eDrive40 is equipped with a rear-mounted motor producing 313 PS/400 Nm of torque, with an additional Sport Boost mode for an output of 340 PS/430 Nm. This enables the i5 to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 6.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 193 km/h.

The 83.9 kWh battery provides a WLTP range of up to 582 km, with charging times ranging from 8 hours and 15 minutes (using an AC wallbox at 11 kW) to 34 minutes (DC fast charging at 205 kW).

Inside the i5, features include the BMW Operating System 8.5, a panoramic glass roof, an interior camera, the BMW Curved Display, and the BMW Interaction Bar. Additional offerings comprise an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System and Leather Merino upholstery in Black and Copper Brown, making for a fully equipped interior.

The BMW i5 eDrive40 is now available in Malaysia at RM419,800 on-the-road, excluding insurance, and comes with a five-year warranty and service package.The i5 eDrive40 M Sport, imported from Germany, comes with a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty and an 8-year or 160,000km battery warranty.

Ford unveils new Ranger Platinum and Special Edition Everest WildTrak in Malaysia.

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), the exclusive distributor of Ford vehicles in Malaysia, introduces two Ford models: the Ranger Platinum and the Special Edition Ford Everest WildTrak.

The Ranger Platinum leads with its powerful 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel engine, boasting 210 PS/500 Nm of torque. It features a range of exterior enhancements, including 20-inch alloys, Matrix LEDs, and a unique Flexible Rack System. Inside, the Ranger Platinum offers premium amenities like quilted leather accents, heated and ventilated front seats, and advanced technology like a 12.4-inch instrument cluster and a 12-inch infotainment screen with SYNC 4A®. Priced from RM183,888 (OTR, without insurance) in Peninsular Malaysia, the Ranger Platinum sets a new standard in the pick-up truck segment.

Meanwhile, the Special Edition Ford Everest WildTrak is a top-of-the-line 7-seater SUV with distinctive WildTrak accents both inside and out. It is powered by a 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and 4WD capabilities, offering six selectable drive modes on various terrains. The cabin is designed with black synthetic-leather seats, highlighted by orange stitching and the ‘WildTrak’ logo, and features ambient lighting. The Everest WildTrak is equipped with advanced driver-assist technologies and boasts a best-in-class 12-inch infotainment screen, along with a 12.4-inch information display. The Special Edition Everest WildTrak is priced from RM338,888 (OTR, without insurance) in Peninsular Malaysia, is set to make a statement in the SUV segment, offering a blend of style, performance, and advanced features.

Hyundai Unveils 2023 Tucson and Santa Fe Facelift in Malaysia

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has previewed the 2023 Hyundai Tucson and the locally-assembled 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe facelift in Malaysia, with bookings now open for both models at RM 1,000.

2023 Hyundai Tucson CBU

HThe 2023 Hyundai Tucson in Malaysia is offered in three variants. Unlike its predecessor, this new model is fully imported (CBU) from South Korea. The entry-level 2.0 Lite boasts 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, and a 2.0-liter Smartstream MPI engine. Inside, it features fabric seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and manual air-conditioning. Safety features include 7 airbags, ABS, ESC, and rear parking sensors. The higher variants are powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter Smartstream TGDi engine, and offer additional features like leather seats and advanced driver assistance systems.

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Facelift CKD

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe facelift CKD is offered in three variants. The Hybrid versions combine a 1.6-liter Gamma II T-GDI petrol engine with an electric motor, resulting in a total output of 230 PS and 350 Nm. The Diesel Max features a 2.2-liter CRDi diesel engine, delivering 202 PS & 440 Nm, with power distributed to all four wheels. The Santa Fe showcases a redesigned front end, LED lights, and varying wheel sizes. Inside, it offers advanced features like a digital instrument panel, leather seats, and extensive connectivity options. Safety is a top priority, with all variants equipped with a range of active safety functions and advanced driver assistance systems. Bookings are open at RM 1,000, with an official launch scheduled for November 2023.

