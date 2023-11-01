MINI Malaysia’s perfect send-off for the Clubman’s legacy: Introducing the MINI Clubman Final Edition - 20 units only for Malaysia. RM 318,888, OTR without insurance.

MINI Malaysia has unveiled the exclusive MINI Clubman Final Edition, paying homage to its iconic heritage. This limited release, consisting of only 20 units celebrates the legacy of the Clubman model. Its production is limited to 1,969 units worldwide, which is a nod to the year the original MINI Clubman was introduced.

Hans de Visser, the Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia, expressed, “For decades, the MINI Clubman has been the embodiment of timeless design and sturdy driving performance. We are thrilled to be able to unveil the MINI Clubman Final Edition in Malaysia, as it allows us to not only pay homage to the rich history and enduring legacy of the MINI Clubman but also to our growing community of passionate MINI enthusiasts, who have been a driving force behind our success. A fitting tribute, updated for the future, the MINI Clubman Final Edition is a true symbol of versatile individuality that unites us all.”

The MINI Clubman Final Edition showcases a range of unique details, including a revamped front bumper and grille with Shimmer Copper trim. The shiny details on the front fender and grille, both in Shimmer Copper, adds a nice touch to the Final Edition's look.

The MINI Clubman Final Edition features Piano Black design elements, elevating the car's headlamps, door handles, and exhaust tip. Additionally, the MINI Clubman Final Edition receives bespoke 18-inch light-alloy wheels in the Final Edition Spoke 2- tone graphic pattern in Shimmer Copper.

The MINI Clubman Final Edition retains the Clubman's split rear doors, revealing a luggage compartment that offers a maximum capacity of 1,250 liters.

Inside, the Final Edition boasts a host of details, including the 'Final Edition' emblem on the steering wheel and door sills. Velour floor mats with the '1 of 1,969' badge complete the bespoke design experience.

The MINI Clubman Final Edition also comes with an 8.8-inch touch display with MINI Navigation System, Apple CarPlay, and an innovative Digital Dashboard.

Other features include Comfort Access, reverse camera, and parking assistant with Front Park Distance Control. In-car entertainment is delivered through the powerful Harman Kardon HiFi Surround Sound system.

Equipped with a 2-litre MINI TwinPower Turbo engine, the MINI Clubman Final Edition delivers 192 horsepower and 280 Nm of torque paired with a 7-Speed Dual Clutch Sports Automatic transmission.

The MINI Clubman Final Edition comes in three colors – Nanuq White, Melting Silver III, and Enigmatic Black.

The MINI Clubman Final Edition is priced at RM 318,888.00 (inclusive of SST, OTR, without insurance). Get your ownership opportunity with the Straight Line Financing plan from BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, ownership of this exclusive model starts from just RM 3,692.00 per month. This estimate is based on an 80% loan, a seven-year tenure, and a mileage limit of 100,000 kilometers.

In addition to this financing option, the MINI Clubman Final Edition comes with an ownership package. It is covered by MINI Malaysia’s 5-Year Roadside Assistance program, providing round-the-clock support for any unforeseen situations. The MINI Clubman Final Edition also includes the MINI 4 Years Unlimited Mileage Warranty with free scheduled service.

With this being its swansong, MINI Malaysia offers you MINI enthusiasts a final chance to own a piece of automotive history with…the MINI Clubman Final Edition.