​​​​​​​The new Swift Sport Silver edition unveiled at Suzuki Cars Malaysia’s first 3S center grand opening in Johor

Naza Eastern Motors (Naza), the exclusive distributor of Suzuki Cars in Malaysia, has marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its first 3S Centre in Johor and the subsequent unveiling of the new Swift Sport Silver edition.

This move comes on the heels of the successful Petaling Jaya showroom launch in 2021. Spanning an expansive 7,252 square feet, the showroom promises to deliver a comprehensive Suzuki experience all under one roof. This includes sales, spare parts, and after sales services (3S), as well as the capacity to display up to six cars simultaneously and service a maximum of 12 vehicles daily.

In addition to the showroom launch, Suzuki customers can also explore the newly introduced Suzuki Lifestyle Corner. This space offers customers the opportunity to customize their Jimny's or Swift Sports with a wide range of Suzuki Cars Accessories and acquire a diverse collection of Suzuki-exclusive merchandise, all available for purchase.

Mohamad Irwan Shahril, Chief Operating Officer of Naza Eastern Motors, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We embarked on a journey to create a space that truly embodies the spirit of Suzuki, meticulously designed to offer our valued customers an immersive experience. The 3S Centre in Permas Jaya is poised to become the second home for the Suzuki Cars Family in Johor, mirroring the warm and welcoming environment of our Petaling Jaya showroom."

Irwan also went on to announce, “We are also thrilled to introduce the Swift Sport Silver Edition to the Suzuki Cars Malaysia lineup. This new Swift Sport variant comes limited and only available for the Malaysian market.”

Imported from Japan as a CBU variant with a Premium Metallic Silver exterior, the limited Silver Edition is powered by a 1.4L BOOSTERJET engine coupled with a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifter, delivering 140hp of power and 230 Nm of torque at 2,500rpm.

This model, built on the advanced new generation HEARTECT platform, prioritizes safety with a reinforced underbody on the HEARTECT platform.

The exterior maintains the Swift Sport look with a large honeycomb grille with additional red accents with a black hood and side decals. The figure is further showcased by its invisible pillars with stealth rear door handles, rear spoiler and side mirror covers finished in carbon fiber. Additional “Akrapovic” carbon fiber exhaust tips have been added to enhance the rear aggressive look of this Silver Edition.

The interior of the Silver Edition further displayed its sporty allure with carbon fiber accents on the instrument panel, ventilator switch and door trims. A 10" Soundstream® infotainment system with Android and Apple CarPlay is included as well.

The Swift Sport Silver Edition has been reduced by an 80 kg reduction in kerb weight compared to its predecessor. The Suzuki Swift Sport Silver Edition is priced at RM 145,900.00 (before insurance).



