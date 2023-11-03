Ford Ranger Platinum and Special Edition Ford Everest WildTrak launched - RM 183,888 & RM 338,888 respectively, OTR w/o insurance

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), the exclusive distributor of Ford vehicles in Malaysia, has unveiled two exciting new models from the brand. Among the offerings are the Ranger Platinum and the Special Edition Ford Everest WildTrak.

Ford Ranger Platinum

Malaysia leads the way as the first ASEAN market to launch the New Ranger Platinum, redefining the pick-up truck segment.

Powered exclusively by Ford’s 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel engine combined with 10-speed automatic transmission and an e-Shifter, producing 210 PS and 500 Nm of torque. Exterior enhancements include 20-inch alloys (a first for Ranger), Matrix LEDs (a first-in-class, best-in-class feature), a bespoke grille, and a unique Flexible Rack System, Swing-in-Place Roof-Rails, and Power Roller Shutter.

Inside, the Ranger Platinum showcases quilted leather accents, heated and ventilated front seats (another first for Ranger).

It is equipped with 12.4-inch instrument cluster (best-in-class), and a 12-inch infotainment screen with SYNC 4A®, Bang & Olufsen speakers, and ambient lighting. The model also features Active Park Assist 2.0.

New Ranger Platinum will also be available in the Equinox Bronze paint colour, previously available only on Everest.

Priced from RM183,888 (OTR, without insurance) in Peninsular Malaysia, the top-spec Ranger Platinum boasts a host of premium features.

Special Edition Ford Everest WildTrak

The second offering from Ford is the Special Edition Ford Everest WildTrak.This top-of-the-line Everest variant is a capable 7-seater SUV. With its signature WildTrak accents both inside and out, the Everest WildTrak features a bold look.

Powered by a 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission, and 4WD capabilities in six selectable drive modes for maximum performance while traveling on all terrains: Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, and Sand. The model is also fitted with a raised roof rail for extra cargo space.

Inside, the cabin is adorned with black synthetic-leather seats, orange stitching, and the ‘WildTrak’ logo, complemented by ambient lighting.

The Everest WildTrak comes equipped with a suite of driver-assist technologies and a best-in-class 12-inch infotainment screen and a 12.4" information display on the cluster and the cabin is completed with panoramic moonroof.

The next-gen Everest WildTrak will be available in three colors, including Meteor Grey, Absolute Black and a new color, Luxe Yellow, with Boulder Grey accents.

The Special Edition Everest WildTrak is priced starting from RM338,888 (OTR, without insurance) in Peninsular Malaysia.

Both the Ranger Platinum and Special Edition Everest WildTrak represent vehicles that cater to a diverse range of customer needs. With their unique features and capabilities, these models are poised to make an impact in their respective segments.

