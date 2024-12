UMW Toyota Motor has unveiled the ninth-generation 2025 Toyota Camry at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2024. The new TNGA-based XV80 D-segment sedan is available in a sole hybrid variant, the 2.5 HEV, priced at RM248,800 on-the-road without insurance. Fully imported (CBU) from Thailand, the Camry aims to redefine luxury and performance in the D-segment market.

Under the bonnet lies the Camry's most obvious upgrade, boasting a 2.5-litre Dynamic Force A25A-FXS four-cylinder engine paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor as its sole powertrain option. Combined, the hybrid system delivers 230 PS and a remarkable range of up to 1,250 km, at least in theory.

The powertrain includes a 1kWH lithium-ion battery and an eCVT for seamless efficiency and higher energy density compared to the NiMH cells used in the Corolla Cross Hybrid and Lexus LBX, for example.

The front-end styling, likened to a Hammerhead shark, features a slim upper grille and a wide lower grille, exuding a sophisticated yet aggressive stance. Aerodynamic air curtains further enhance handling stability. The Camry rides on 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 235/45 Bridgestone Turanza tires, with a space-saver spare tire included.

Inside, the Camry sets a benchmark for ‘Datuk-spec’ luxury with features such as: Two-section panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch full-colour digital instrument panel and head-up display, power-adjustable steering wheel and eight-way power driver seat with lumbar support and memory function, tri-zone automatic air-conditioning, rear power sunshades and power-reclining rear seats.

The audio system features nine JBL speakers, including a subwoofer, and Toyota’s Voice Agent for voice commands, activated by saying “Hey Toyota” or “OK Toyota.” Other convenience features include a 15W wireless charger, three USB-C ports, and a “boss switch” to adjust the front passenger seat from the rear. Again, ‘Datuk-spec’ indeed.

The 2025 Camry is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Alert and Lane Tracing Assist, Blind Spot Monitor and Safe Exit Assist to protect occupants from vehicles approaching from the rear. Additional safety/convenience features include a 360-degre panoramic view monitor, front and rear dashcams, and premium solar and security tint.

The Camry is available in six colour options with premium options like Dark Blue Mica, Precious Metal, and Emotional Red adding RM800 to the price. Buyers enjoy a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and an eight-year hybrid system warranty covering the battery, inverter, and power management unit, extendable to 10 years for an additional RM3,500.