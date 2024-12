The highly anticipated 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross facelift made its debut at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2024, following the opening of order books just last month. With refreshed styling and new features, the locally assembled SUV now comes in three variants: two hybrids and one pure petrol option.

1.8V: RM133,800

1.8 HEV: RM140,800

1.8 HEV GR Sport: RM148,800

If you’re counting up the price fluctuations between this incoming 2025 version in comparison to what we had for the 2024 model year, the entry-level 1.8V is now RM3,600 cheaper than before while Corolla Cross Hybrid 1.8 HEV is RM1,200 less expensive. Lastly, GR Sport sees a RM6,600 price increase compared to the previous model due to its adoption of a hybrid powertrain.

Notably, the GR Sport variant is a newcomer to the hybrid lineup while still offering enhanced styling and dynamic upgrades. Overall, the facelifted Corolla Cross boasts a more modern and aggressive look. Updates include redesigned bi-LED headlamps with sequential turn signals and a slimmer upper grille, a honeycomb-style main grille which integrates with a pair of prominent faux intakes on either side, giving the C-segment SUV a more robust stance.

The GR Sport variant, as usual, stands out with a sportier front-end design, clear lens tail lamps for a smoky effect, and a two-tone paint job. It also features GR emblems, stiffer suspension, a performance chassis brace, and a ‘Sport ECU’ for the electric power steering, all in service of a more engaging drive.

All variants are equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels shod in 225/50 Toyo tires. The 1.8V and 1.8 HEV feature dark grey metallic rims, while the GR Sport gets unique two-tone wheels. In terms of its exterior colour options, Corolla Cross facelift (1.8V and 1.8 HEV) are available in five options: Red Mica Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Celestite Grey Metallic (exclusive to hybrids), and Dark Turquoise (new addition).

The GR Sport offers a distinctive two-tone option, pairing a black roof with Platinum White Pearl, Red Mica Metallic, or Dark Turquoise.

Inside, the facelift introduces significant upgrades to the tech package but stays largely faithful to the pre-facelift. The 1.8V petrol variant features analogue gauges and 4.2-inch color multi-info display (MID), while the hybrids get a larger 12.3-inch digital driver's display with customizable layouts and hybrid-specific information.

Importantly, each variant receives a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (upgraded from 9 inches) that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, all variants now come with an electronic parking brake with auto hold, replacing the outdated foot-operated brake that the previous model got grief for.

The 1.8V and 1.8 HEV models feature a black interior with dark brown accents, while the GR Sport variant adds a sporty flair with black-and-red trims, while red stitching adorns the leather steering wheel, gearshift lever, and seats, while GR logos are embossed on the front headrests and start/stop button.

The powered tailgate, standard across all variants, offers hands-free operation by detecting foot movement under the rear bumper, revealing a generous 440 liters of space across all variants, with the hybrid battery placed under the rear seats to maximize cargo room.

On to the powertrains, which are essentially carried over wholesale. The hybrid variants feature a 1.8-liter four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine (2ZR-FXE) paired with a nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery pack and two electric motors. As before, the system produces a combined output of 122 PS, with 163 Nm of torque with drive delivered to the front wheels via an Toyota's E-CVT.

The Corolla Cross facelift comes with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, which includes: Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with all-speed tracking, Automatic High Beam (AHB).

As usual, the Corolla Cross is backed by a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty. For hybrid variants, an additional eight-year warranty covers the HEV battery pack, inverter, and power management ECU, with the option to extend this coverage for another two years. The warranty is transferable, enhancing resale value.