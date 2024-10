The much-anticipated 2025 Toyota Camry XV80 is confirmed to debut in Malaysia this December, with local Toyota dealerships already gearing up for its arrival, according to our friends at WapCar. The standout feature of the new model is the inclusion of a 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain similar to the Camry launched in Singapore and Thailand, marking the first hybrid Camry to reach Malaysian shores since the XV50 generation nearly a decade ago.

As a coveted member of UMW Toyota’s current lineup, the sun is setting on the XV70 model of the Camry with many dealerships have already cleared their stocks (hope you got one while you could!) and sales advisors recommending interested buyers to instead register for the upcoming XV80.

Dealership representatives have also reported completed product training for the new Camry, ensuring they are ready to guide customers through new features, powertrain, and other enhancements as soon as it becomes available.

Also seemingly confirmed is the fact that the XV80 Camry will be fully imported from Thailand, which simplifies logistics and shortens the wait time between its Thai launch and Malaysian release. This CBU treatment also means the upcoming Camry bypasses the lengthy local retooling process required for domestically assembled cars, allowing for a smoother and quicker introduction to the Malaysian market.

Its bonnet opens to reveal the real centrepiece of the XV80’s appeal, at least at it pertains to the Malaysian market which hasn’t enjoyed an electrified Camry since 2015. It boasts Toyota's 2.5-litre Dynamic Force Hybrid powertrain, combining a gutsy four-cylinder petrol engine (itself producing 188 PS and 221 Nm of torque) with an electric motor to deliver a combined total of 227 PS.

Paired with an E-CVT transmission and drive headed to the front wheels, it delivers smooth and efficient performance with a standout upgrade being a shift from a nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery to a more efficient 1.006 kWh lithium-ion unit. This lighter, more energy dense battery contributes to better weight distribution and enhances the car’s overall driving dynamics.

While the new model remains built on Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, it features a refined suspension setup for a promised sharper and more responsive roadholding which, if you’re familiar with how well the XV70 drove, is a bold claim.

Exterior styling updates also add a fresh, modern aesthetic, giving the XV80 a more assertive road presence while being an aesthetic evolution over the model generation it succeeds.

The outgoing Camry was initially launched in Malaysia in November 2018 and received a model update in 2022, introducing the 2.5-litre Dynamic Force engine (A25A-FKS) to replace the prior 2AR-FE unit. Priced at RM 219,800 for the sole 2.5V variant, it set a high standard for midsize sedans in Malaysia, even getting the nod from PM Anwar Ibrahim as his preferred ride.

However, with the advancements and added technology in the hybrid XV80, prices are expected to rise, with estimates suggesting a starting price around RM250,000.

For a little context, the previous hybrid Camry was priced at RM174,900 and featured a similar combination of a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated VVT-i engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined 205 PS and an eCVT transmission. It was also notable for being the first Toyota hybrid to be assembled locally in Malaysia.

With a launch slated for December, which is just around the corner if you think about it, the wait is seemingly almost over. This new XV80 model blends enhanced performance, eco-friendly technology, and a sophisticated design that is set to elevate Toyota’s presence in the hybrid sedan segment in Malaysia.

That said, it will enter a market with reduced demand from where the previous hybrid Camry found itself. Right now the only remaining rivals in the D-segment sedan space are the Mazda 6 and Volkswagen Arteon (in lieu of the Passat), while no news has been forthcoming about the return the Toyota’s main competitor, the Honda Accord, to our shores.